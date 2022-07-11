The holiday also marks the culmination of the hajj pilgrimage rites at Mina, Saudi Arabia, near Mecca.
In Kamala, observant Muslims joined religious activities at Kamala Mosque, where foreign tourists staying in the Kamala area also joined the festivities, reported the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor).
Imam Wirayut Somsa led the prayer ceremony, with Kamala OrBorTor Chief Jutha Dumlak and local councillors joining the activities.
“Eid al-Adha, also called ‘Hari Raya Hajj’, is a festive day of the year when Muslims travel to visit their parents, relatives and neighbours to apologise to each other for the past. It is a very happy day for everyone,” Mr Jutha said.
“Muslims perform rituals in unison around the world and donate alms to the poor. The sacrifices will be slaughtered, and then the meat will be distributed as alms to the relatives and the poor. The animals used for the sacrifice are camels, cows, and goats. It is to practice generosity to fellow human beings,” he said.
