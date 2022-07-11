Tengoku
Phuket Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

PHUKET: Muslims across Phuket yesterday (July 10) celebrated Eid al-Adha, or Festival of the Sacrifice, Eid al-Adha is the second and bigger of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam. The holiday honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.

religionculture
By The Phuket News

Monday 11 July 2022, 10:08AM

Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

The holiday also marks the culmination of the hajj pilgrimage rites at Mina, Saudi Arabia, near Mecca.

In Kamala, observant Muslims joined religious activities at Kamala Mosque, where foreign tourists staying in the Kamala area also joined the festivities, reported the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor).

Imam Wirayut Somsa led the prayer ceremony, with Kamala OrBorTor Chief Jutha Dumlak and local councillors joining the activities.

“Eid al-Adha, also called ‘Hari Raya Hajj’, is a festive day of the year when Muslims travel to visit their parents, relatives and neighbours to apologise to each other for the past. It is a very happy day for everyone,” Mr Jutha said.

“Muslims perform rituals in unison around the world and donate alms to the poor. The sacrifices will be slaughtered, and then the meat will be distributed as alms to the relatives and the poor. The animals used for the sacrifice are camels, cows, and goats. It is to practice generosity to fellow human beings,” he said.

