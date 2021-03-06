BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Music Scene: Rocking in Rawai

Phuket Music Scene: Rocking in Rawai

In a previous article in The Phuket News, I described how the live music scene in Phuket has changed dramatically as a result of COVID-19. Some live venues have closed, others are hanging on, but some are thriving again and well worth a visit.

Phuket-Music-Scene
By Andy Tong Dee

Saturday 6 March 2021, 02:00PM

Rawai gets lively after dark.

Rawai gets lively after dark.

Coconut Bar. Photo: Andrew Simpson

Coconut Bar. Photo: Andrew Simpson

Aya and Nong in Coconut Bar.

Aya and Nong in Coconut Bar.

Ken and Stuart outside the Coconut bar.

Ken and Stuart outside the Coconut bar.

Annie and Waan, Paradise Bar.

Annie and Waan, Paradise Bar.

Andy Tong Dee outside Coconut Bar.

Andy Tong Dee outside Coconut Bar.

Colin Hill with guest singer Victoria.

Colin Hill with guest singer Victoria.

Freedom Bar.

Freedom Bar.

Naughty 5.

Naughty 5.

Nick in Coconut Bar.

Nick in Coconut Bar.

Popeye and Rung.

Popeye and Rung.

Sunshine bar staff, Rawai.

Sunshine bar staff, Rawai.

« »

Take Rawai for example. The Freedom Bar at the north end of Rawai Beach has been a live music venue for 20 years now, the last seven under the management of Rung and her British partner Keith ‘Popeye’ Starr.

They would love to see live music every night once again, but for now, from 8pm onwards on a Friday or Saturday night, you can listen to the excellent Filipino band ‘February Cherry’ playing. This band played at the Hard Rock Cafe in Patong pre-COVID, so as you can imagine their standard is top-class and the bar is packed. However, the Freedom Bar now has some new and very strong competition from the other end of the beach.

The Coconut Bar first opened in August 2008 under the management of Tip. Her British husband Ken Guy felt that life post-COVID in Rawai was somewhat dull and needed some uplift. So Ken sought the help of one of his friends, retired EMI rock and pop talent scout Stuart Watson, also from the UK. Stuart got busy checking out local musical talent while the bar was extended and reconfigured to suit live music. Now the Coconut Bar is often so full it is wise to reserve a table. 

Stuart discovered Filipino band ‘Naughty 5’, which plays soft rock and pop there on Monday and Wednesday nights. Nick, a Filipino solo guitarist, performs on Tuesdays from 8 to 11pm. My friend the rock veteran Colin Hill plays classic rock on Thursday nights, supported by Nick, with a short quiz during breaks. With Thai tourists now increasingly frequenting Rawai’s bars, a Thai duo, Aya and Nong, play Thai music on Friday and Saturday nights. This means customers can now choose what type of music they want to hear from some of the very best musicians on the island.

Stuart told me about when he first heard Aya sing: “I was hugely impressed by her relaxed, natural approach and beautiful voice. Singing was then a mere hobby for her, but we encouraged her to find a guitarist to accompany her. The talented AYA & NONG duo is the result.” Who knows what future stars Stuart will discover and promote next?!

MGID

But that is not all there is to live music in Rawai. Take the Promthep Cape turning at the south end of the beach. After 200 metres you’ll find the Paradise Beach Bar run by Annie and her daughter Waan – one of my former English students as it happens! They have started Sunday live music from 5pm onwards with February Cherry mentioned before. When I last visited, there was also free food of a good standard. Again, this weekly event is proving so popular it is best to book a table.

Finally, although I usually only hang out in live music venues, there is one Rawai bar where I make an exception. This is the Sunshine Bar about a third of the way down the beach. This bar has a lot of staff – rather more than needed. Why? Because they like to dance the night away! But don’t worry, it’s the kind of bar you could take your grandmother to. Get there early about 9pm and you will be rewarded by the staff doing KPOP-style dance routines to Isan music. Later on, and the staff are too busy serving customers to dance much. 

Strangely, I find it is here that all my time spent climbing up things with the Royal Marines before I retired was not wasted. This is because there is a pole in the center of the bar with a bell at the top. Climb up and ring it and you get a free beverage.

Ok, I’m usually up for it, and I always get a cheer and a kiss or two, but I find getting up that damn pole harder now with every passing year!

Expat Andy Tong Dee is a live music enthusiast and musician living in Phuket. Follow him on his facebook page Phuket Music Scene.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Disney is back: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ reigns supreme
African wildcat ‘Julie’ missing again
The Culinary Detective: Bollywood is back
Local Musicians Supporting Their Local Communities
Grillo takes the gloves off in all-action ‘Boss Level’
Phuket Music Scene: Colin ‘Illy’ Hill rockin’ on strong
Sustainably Yours: Is Sustainable Capitalism the future?
Malcom & Marie adds to Netflix’s Oscar-worthy accolades
Seal Life Safari - Brought to you by 5 Star Marine
Khao Sok National Park named 50th Asean Heritage Park
Soi Dog Foundation sets up mobile clinic on Koh Samui
Life without glasses possible after you’re 50?
Unlikely fun gunning ‘Shadow in the Cloud’
Unleashed: No, this is mine!
Hanks hits the mark in ‘News of the World’

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials prepare for ‘Clean Province’ contest

Before you get carried away, solid waste includes raw sewage still being dumped into the sea. Pleas...(Read More)

Phuket officials prepare for ‘Clean Province’ contest

Seriously ? Waste collection on the island is a joke - in many Soi’s waste just piles up there is ...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

if the vaccine works, why is there a need for quarantine or testing on arrival ? go against WHO and ...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

tv will promote vaccine refusal as irresponsible antivaxers. why would the vaccinated worry about t...(Read More)

Police quiet on probe into officer attempting to flee scene of drunk-driving accident

I actually agree individual officers should not be speaking to the press but, information should be ...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

What is happening is ideal conditions for far more virulent strain to mutate. It's like a scrip...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

DO IT dammit Thailand. i got vaccine & wanna fly Phuket & see my wife as we been separated s...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

What is the test going to show - antibodies? Is that not what the vaccine will help the body produce...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

agreed skip... by the way, most Russians come with families, means children, as there is no vaccine ...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

if they are going to test people for covid on arrival, what is the point of the vaccination ? what i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Dewa Phuket Resort
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI Cooking 2021
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Lean On Me Live Fest
Thai Residential
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

 