BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Music Scene: Hitting the right note

Phuket Music Scene: Hitting the right note

It is now a year since I first had an article published in The Phuket News about live music venues in Phuket Town. Such venues had been shut for over six months because of COVID and my musician friends had suffered very badly during that time. Some had to sell instruments to buy food, others left Phuket to return home, a few waited patiently for better times. I knew too that live music venue owners were very upset about having to fire Thai staff and reduce pay for any they kept on. We should not forget it has been a terrible time for them and their staff too.

Phuket-Music-Scene
By Andy Tong Dee

Saturday 19 March 2022, 11:00AM

Andy, pictured here with Lisa and Josef of February Cherry, rocking on, helping to lift the spirits of local musicians and live music venue operators.

Andy, pictured here with Lisa and Josef of February Cherry, rocking on, helping to lift the spirits of local musicians and live music venue operators.

I felt I needed to do something however small to help. I used to write for newspapers and magazines many years ago, and I wondered if I could get performers and venues some free publicity when restrictions ended. Such venues would be unlikely to have any funds left for marketing after being shut for so long.

I recall writing my first 500-word article and sending it off in hope to Chris Husted, the Executive Editor of The Phuket News, asking if he was interested. He kindly said he would print it if I promised him at least two more, and the Phuket Music Scene column was born. 

I have continued to contribute since then during which time life for Phuket’s remaining musicians has proved very frustrating. They and venue owners have had to endure a series of ups and downs as restrictions were re-imposed and then lifted. Finally, last October, live music was allowed again, hopefully for good. Happy days were here again!

However, shortly before this in August, with the high season coming and any online information for visitors well out of date, a web-designer friend thought a website providing up-to-date information about live music would help musicians further.The website was set up just before live music started again in October. Once up and running, a Facebook group Phuket Gigs Tonight! was added so those interested could find out what live music was on over the next couple of days. Once again, this provides free publicity online to help kickstart a long-awaited revival in Phuket’s live music scene and help musicians. It should be pointed out that this is all run as a charitable community enterprise with not one baht of income.

Maybe Phuket hasn’t been overwhelmed by tourists just yet, and maybe we are a long way from getting back to normal, but things are at least now ready for when visitors return in force. Reliable information about live music in Phuket is now easily available online. 

I am assured that all of this has made a difference, particularly in raising professional musicians’ battered morale. As we all know, everyone loves seeing their photo and name in the newspaper or online, so thank you The Phuket News for that!

So let’s hear it for Phuket’s long suffering musos and venue owners. There seems to be light now at the end of the tunnel and I hope Phuket Music Scene and The Phuket News working together has helped bring it a little closer!

Andy Tong Dee is a local expat, musician and live music enthusiast. You can read his blog at www.phuketmusicscene.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Dog’ testament to the healing powers of man’s best friend
Green Thoughts: Top picks for container gardening
‘Book of Love’ puts the fun back into romantic comedy
On Campus: The courage to lead
Plastic bottles top 1.4mn items of beach litter collected
John Magee, the high-flyer who landed in Phuket
Batman: Back in black
Sustainably Yours: Building a Sustainable Phuket - Part 2
Phuket Music Scene: Rocking around the island
Neeson shines in ‘Blacklight’
Soi Dog celebrates growth of mobile sterilisation programme on World Spay Day
Sustainably Yours: Building a Sustainable Phuket
Phad Krapow – Up, Up and Away ‘Space’ Launch
‘Uncharted’ finds its place on the big screen
Do or Do Not; There is No Try

 

Phuket community
EU envoys launch pro-Ukraine campaign

Fantastic how all these Embassadors show how their Governments make a stand. Support/solidarity for ...(Read More)

No water play in Phuket for Songkran

We commended local authorities for making the right decision is not allowing water play. It sure wou...(Read More)

Phuket pushes to pilot Digital Nomad visa

As a digital nomad, I don't want to pay tax, but get nothing from government in exchange and get...(Read More)

Phuket readies for World Expo inspection visit

I assume that all the BIE members will be fully compliant with "Sandbox" or "Test and...(Read More)

Phuket pushes to pilot Digital Nomad visa

As with most officially run websites, it won't work most of the time....(Read More)

Phuket pushes to pilot Digital Nomad visa

Kurt@ most large organizations require proof of entitlement to work in a given country. So a bit dis...(Read More)

Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi

@Poolikev. wise foreigners make sure not get trapped by RTP/don't need them. Have your driving l...(Read More)

Phuket readies for World Expo inspection visit

..and wai for receiving goodies. What a audacity....(Read More)

Phuket readies for World Expo inspection visit

Thai theme "Future of life". ''Living in Harmony", really? Future in country ...(Read More)

Pre-travel COVID tests for arrivals lifted from April 1

I agree with BobTB. The Thai goverment has lost the plot completly. Just pure greed. They sure know ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 