BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Music Scene: Getting down in Phuket Town

Phuket Music Scene: Getting down in Phuket Town

The live music scene on Phuket was dealt a severe blow by COVID, but happily not a mortal one. We are now starting to see green shoots of recovery, particularly in Phuket Old Town.

Phuket-Music-Scene
By Andy Tong Dee

Saturday 30 October 2021, 11:00AM

Gypsy Sun making sure Michaelangelo’s, formerly Michael’s Bar, is no longer moribund. Photo: Stephane Audiger

Gypsy Sun making sure Michaelangelo’s, formerly Michael’s Bar, is no longer moribund. Photo: Stephane Audiger

Don Magiamelli hitting the skins.

Don Magiamelli hitting the skins.

Gypsy Sun at Blues Tree Lean on Me Fest with Don.

Gypsy Sun at Blues Tree Lean on Me Fest with Don.

Good Vibes on Yaowarat Rd.

Good Vibes on Yaowarat Rd.

Good Vibes on Yaowarat Rd.

Good Vibes on Yaowarat Rd.

Good Vibes on Yaowarat Rd.

Good Vibes on Yaowarat Rd.

« »

Michael’s Bar on Takuapa Rd, now renamed Michelangelo’s Bar, had something of a pre-COVID reputation for being moribund. All that has now changed under the new and dynamic management of my Hawaiian friend Don Mangiameli and his Thai partner Alice. I suggested to Don early on that a jazz and blues jam might work. Don is a drummer and he set up his drum kit at the back of the bar, bought a couple of amps and sold off the pool table to make space for live music. The Tuesday night jam was an early success and is attracting some fine musicians.

Don is now always busy booking acts to try to get live music of a good standard every night of the week. The house band Gypsy Sun plays blues and classic rock on Saturday nights, a hot act about which I wrote in June. Solo artists fill in the gaps in between bands and the Tuesday jam, bands such as the excellent Naughties and What’s Up bands. So this bar is no longer moribund; it’s on fire!

The intimate Bebop Jazz Bar just a few metres away is run by Boy Navio, a gifted virtuoso jazz guitarist. He set it up a few years ago and it has somehow managed to survive the COVID impact. Happily, it is now buzzing again with some stunningly good music played by class acts such as the Impromptu and Bebop bands. It’s perfect for a romantic night out, but make sure to book a table on the weekends when it’s busy.

Head north into Yaowarat Rd and you will hopefully find the Good Vibes Bar opposite Harmonics Music Shop. I say ‘hopefully’ as it could easily be missed, for it has no front… or roof for that matter! This is because the bar is in an empty five-metre-wide space between two existing buildings. I can recall when it was boarded up and full of trash and rubble, but now it’s packed with Thai youngsters having fun.

Thai Residential

There is no electricity supply, so the bar relies on an extension cable to supply it from the next door shop. However, the shop shuts at 9:30pm, so the bar must then switch to battery power. At 11pm the recorded music ends and acoustic guitars are brought out for sing-a-longs. With furniture made out of driftwood and decorations from things found on the beach, this bar is Bohemian with a capital ‘B’!

Just up the road is the famous Rockin’ Angels Blues Bar run by Singaporean Patrick Chua to which I will dedicate a full article later. For now, I just want to say it’s open again every day except Mondays for live music with a three-piece band usually on Fridays and Saturdays. Music starts at 10pm.

To end your musical trip around the Old Town, take a five-minute walk along Thalang Rd to find the Beer Sound Bar on Phuket Rd which I hear now has a live band on the weekends. Head east another five minutes and on Montri Rd you will find the Old Town’s newest live music venue, the Midtown Jazz café run by Phuket’s jazz stalwart Jeffery Sevilla. It’s only been open a few weeks, so only has a jazz jam on Sunday nights for the time being. However, Jeffery confidently tells me he hopes to restart the annual Jazz Festival next April. Watch this space!

Expat Andy Tong Dee is a live music enthusiast and musician living in Phuket. Follow him on www.phuketmusicscene.com    

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Liam Neeson, on ice
Solving Phuket’s plastic problem: 7 reasons to stop drinking bottled water
The legacy of the British Legion
Hit ‘F9’ to escape
Life Home Project becomes recognised partner of GlobalGiving
When insurance skips a beat
‘Free Guy’, a computer character with a soul
Easier than ever before to explore
Royal Phuket Marina Thailand’s first marina to take the ‘Plastic-Free Marina Pledge’
Expat Life: Making sense of modern technology
‘Nightbooks’: A Halloween horror story for the family
Green Thoughts: How does your garden grow?
The Suicide Squad goes cult classic
Visiting Austria From Thailand: What Are the Latest Restrictions?
Soi Dog Foundation celebrates 600,000 sterilisations on World Rabies Day

 

Phuket community
Tourism minister acknowledges error in communicating Lisa’s New Year’s performance

'A lesson has to be learned' ? Hahaha, They never learn, always tumble over their own feet w...(Read More)

Driver injured as passenger van slams into power pole

Fasten seat belt! Hehehe. Make a few nice posters of this 'accident' and display them at ai...(Read More)

Taxi drivers urged to up their game ahead of Nov 1 tourist reopening

This "public address" is actually just a coded way to signal to the taxi sludge not to wor...(Read More)

Suvarnabhumi to welcome 30k passengers on Monday

Poor passengers who use CUSS & CUBD. Fingers crossed your luggage is waiting for you at same air...(Read More)

Phuket marks 61 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Only numbers that matter a hospitalizations and deaths - other number is meaningless unless they tes...(Read More)

Suvarnabhumi to welcome 30k passengers on Monday

I look forward to the true numbers on Tuesday- if they actually release them....(Read More)

Tourism minister acknowledges error in communicating Lisa’s New Year’s performance

Does he need a handkerchief t Io remove the egg from his face?Shirley saying she would be performing...(Read More)

Phuket marks 61 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Daily fake news again from PPHO. ...(Read More)

Taxi drivers urged to up their game ahead of Nov 1 tourist reopening

25 years on all I have seen is taxi standards get worse as more uneducated morons are given licences...(Read More)

Taxi drivers urged to up their game ahead of Nov 1 tourist reopening

Not your business. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
CBRE Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center

 