Phuket murder suspect not arrested, say police

PHUKET: The owner of the Pum Pui Bar on Patong’s famed Bagla Rd who is wanted in connection with the murder of two young people at Buddha Mountain in Chonburi on July 29 has not been arrested police have confirmed today (Aug 7).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 August 2018, 01:27PM

Police put suspect Krisana Sisuk, 22, through a re-enactment of the July 29 shooting at Khao Chee Chan (Buddha Mountain) in Sattahip district of Chonburi today (Aug 7). The prime suspect and alleged mastermind of the double murder, Phuket nightclub operator Panya Yingdang, 39, is believed to have fled to Cambodia. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Deputy national police chief, Pol Maj Gen Chalermkiart Srivorakhan, said that reports that Panya Yingdang had already been arrested were not true.

Police investigators were dispatched to track down the prime suspect along the Thai-Cambodian border, Maj Gen Chalermkiart said. They had not caught him yet.

Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, Pol Maj Gen Maitree Chimcherd, said police had information that Panya was hiding in a village in Cambodia.

Cambodian authorities have been asked to help arrest him, the CSD commander said.

Maj Gen Chalermkiart and Maj Gen Maitree were speaking after two more suspects in the murder of Paweena Namuangrak, 20, and her friend Anantachai Jitram, 21, surrendered to police.

Kritsana Sisuk, 22, and alleged gunman Narong Warintharawet, 22, turned themselves in separately to local police in Nakhon Sri Thammarat yesterday night (Aug 6) and were then taken to Sattahip Police Station in Chonburi and charged.

The two arrests brought the number of the suspects held in the fatal shooting of Miss Paweena and Mr Anantachai, in the parking lot of Khao Chee Chan (Buddha Mountain) in Sattahip on July 29 to five.

The three others are Kiatisak Suransaengmilboon, 35, Sayant Sisuk, 43, and Jirasak Unaiban, 34.

Lt Col Thaweesak Suethong, deputy superintendent at Satthahip Police Station, took Kritsana to the crime scene at Khao Chee Chan for a re-enactment this morning.

The suspect said he accompanied Phuket nightclub operator Panya, the alleged mastermind, to Chonburi because he thought the man wanted to patch up his relationship with Ms Paweena.

 

 

