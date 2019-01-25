The event will take place from 5am until 9am, during which time Phuket Municipality has advised that road users avoid the following routes:
1. From Phuket Rd (Thaew Num intersection) to Saphan Hin park;
2. From Thalang Rd (Thaew Num intersection) to Yaowarat-Krabi intersection;
3. From Yaowarat Rd to Lok Tien intersection;
4. From Deebuk Rd (Lock Tian intersection) to Sangho Intersection;
5. From Montree Rd (Sangho Intersection) to Surin Circle.
Phuket Municipality has apologised for any inconvenience caused whilst the event takes place.
Be the first to comment.