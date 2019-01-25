PHUKET: On Sunday (Jan 27) Phuket Municipality is holding a family fun run as part of a campaign to tackle violence against women, children and families.

By The Phuket News

Friday 25 January 2019, 04:52PM

Phuket Municipality has released information about the routes that will be affected by the family fun run on Sunday (Jan 27).

The event will take place from 5am until 9am, during which time Phuket Municipality has advised that road users avoid the following routes:

1. From Phuket Rd (Thaew Num intersection) to Saphan Hin park;

2. From Thalang Rd (Thaew Num intersection) to Yaowarat-Krabi intersection;

3. From Yaowarat Rd to Lok Tien intersection;

4. From Deebuk Rd (Lock Tian intersection) to Sangho Intersection;

5. From Montree Rd (Sangho Intersection) to Surin Circle.

Phuket Municipality has apologised for any inconvenience caused whilst the event takes place.