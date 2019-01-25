THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket Municipality announces routes affected during family fun run, Sunday

PHUKET: On Sunday (Jan 27) Phuket Municipality is holding a family fun run as part of a campaign to tackle violence against women, children and families.

By The Phuket News

Friday 25 January 2019, 04:52PM

Phuket Municipality has released information about the routes that will be affected by the family fun run on Sunday (Jan 27).

The event will take place from 5am until 9am, during which time Phuket Municipality has advised that road users avoid the following routes:

1. From Phuket Rd (Thaew Num intersection) to Saphan Hin park;
2. From Thalang Rd (Thaew Num intersection) to Yaowarat-Krabi intersection;
3. From Yaowarat Rd to Lok Tien intersection;
4. From Deebuk Rd (Lock Tian intersection) to Sangho Intersection;
5. From Montree Rd (Sangho Intersection) to Surin Circle.

Phuket Municipality has apologised for any inconvenience caused whilst the event takes place.

 

 

Phuket community
Patong Hill carnage: 12 vehicles crashed, three people injured

simple, busdriver to close to the car in front of him...... = bad driving...(Read More)

Chinese New Year to bring B10bn tourism boost

TAT's numbers mean that the Chinese will spend over B30,000 each during their New Year visit. R...(Read More)

Drivers safe after car slams tuk-tuk head-on in Kamala

“The major cause of accidents is disobeying traffic rules... followed by ghost driving and drunk d...(Read More)

Thai property lures Chinese

Absolute rubbish from the minister of everything. Chinese, like any other buyer with a modicum of in...(Read More)

Phuket villagers fight forced evictions

It's a complex legal issue proff. K. You're better off commentating about motor accidents, i...(Read More)

Hotels urged to cut plastic use

That would be because there are only two commentators who are unable to properly read and comprehend...(Read More)

Sun loungers to return to all Phuket beaches

"Funny if a tourist think that the beach belongs to her," be funny if she was saying they ...(Read More)

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

Yes K,the Thai nanny should get a 3 times higher fine for not looking well after the brainless touri...(Read More)

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

If this much effort and resources were aimed at solving the sewage dumping problems, the sea would b...(Read More)

Call for Patong Hill caution as tour bus involved in multiple-vehicle wipeout

Combine a poorly engineered hazardous road with whacked out unsafe drivers, add poorly maintained bu...(Read More)

 

