Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Muay Thai child prodigy dreams big

Phuket Muay Thai child prodigy dreams big

MUAY THAI: The old saying goes “start them young”, and that certainly is the case for a local Phuket boy who is causing quite a stir in Muay Thai circles.

Muay-Thai
By The Phuket News

Sunday 29 November 2020, 10:00AM

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

« »

Tanawin Rongkaw, known as ‘The Lek’, embarked on his Muay Thai odyssey at just six-years of age. Now, aged eight and with 20 fights under his young belt, he is aiming to further progress his dream of one day becoming a Muay Thai champion.

He is certainly in good hands and his mentor should very much be able to help guide him closer to his goal. The Lek trains at Revolution Muay Thai Phuket gym under the expert tutorship of former Muay Thai star Sagadpet, the former champion of Thailand, Lumpini and Rajadamnern.

The Lek has predominantly fought his matches in the South of Thailand and has managed to rise very quickly to the top ranked place regionally.

Phuket Property

Recently he impressed with a great victory over Kampan of Sathian Muay Thai Gym, a fight that was aired on True4 on Petchyindee Promotions’ Muay Mun Wan Suk show. Muay Mun Wan Suk is a hybrid Muay Thai show on aired every Friday in Bangkok showcasing Thailand’s top Muay Thai fighters.

The Lek is due to compete regularly on the show at Rangsit Stadium and will be in action again in December alongside teammate and ONE Championship fighter Felipe Lobo.

Not just one for the future but one very much for the here and now...

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hamilton leads Mercedes front-row lockout in Bahrain
Tyson plans fast start in ring return at 54 against Jones
Mourinho and Lampard brace for Premier League summit meeting
Muay Thai spreads its wings
Phuket touch rugby returns in style at the ACG
Millions at stake in final F1 triple-header
Power aim to tame Tigers in AFL Andaman Cup
Football legend Diego Maradona dead at 60
Australian Open ‘likely’ to be delayed by two weeks
Mourinho gets his groove back as Spurs jangle
Limited spectators to return to English sports events
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta postponed
International duo claim 27th Laguna Phuket Triathlon titles
Injury-hit Liverpool keep setting records
Spurs face title test, wounded Liverpool host leaders Leicester

 

Phuket community
‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Last writing about it, Jor12. A double budget for 30% more not needed polling stations is funny, as ...(Read More)

No end in sight: Security officials say anti-govt protests will continue next month

I commented yesterday already that Thai have a deep breath when they start demonstrating against som...(Read More)

Go home and vote, or lose some civic rights, warns Phuket election office

Jor12, Once again, don't keep drumming, trying to brain wash readers to believe that I want Gov...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Seeing the wood for the trees

Yup, trees again on Phuket streets! Now many streets look like a empty sandwich. Trees filter air, g...(Read More)

Phuket officials look to install animal shelters at all municipalities

Does the Phuket Government knows how many stray dogs are on Phuket ( including the dogs in Soi Dog a...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

Jor12, Is voluntarily supporting environmental Greenpeace not a complete different issue from being ...(Read More)

Go home and vote, or lose some civic rights, warns Phuket election office

K...why should you bother. It doesn't affect you. As you want the government to provide everyth...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

k...well no, the article is stating a fact... preventing the spread of a communicative disease. If p...(Read More)

Go home and vote, or lose some civic rights, warns Phuket election office

Threats on democracy. Thailand, you are a joke. Surely there's some intelligent people who can ...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

Greenpeace, let them do what they want as long they not ask me for my money. They can ask the tree h...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
K9 Point
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Kvik Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket

 