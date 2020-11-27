Phuket Muay Thai child prodigy dreams big

MUAY THAI: The old saying goes “start them young”, and that certainly is the case for a local Phuket boy who is causing quite a stir in Muay Thai circles.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 29 November 2020, 10:00AM

Tanawin Rongkaw, known as ‘The Lek’, embarked on his Muay Thai odyssey at just six-years of age. Now, aged eight and with 20 fights under his young belt, he is aiming to further progress his dream of one day becoming a Muay Thai champion.

He is certainly in good hands and his mentor should very much be able to help guide him closer to his goal. The Lek trains at Revolution Muay Thai Phuket gym under the expert tutorship of former Muay Thai star Sagadpet, the former champion of Thailand, Lumpini and Rajadamnern.

The Lek has predominantly fought his matches in the South of Thailand and has managed to rise very quickly to the top ranked place regionally.

Recently he impressed with a great victory over Kampan of Sathian Muay Thai Gym, a fight that was aired on True4 on Petchyindee Promotions’ Muay Mun Wan Suk show. Muay Mun Wan Suk is a hybrid Muay Thai show on aired every Friday in Bangkok showcasing Thailand’s top Muay Thai fighters.

The Lek is due to compete regularly on the show at Rangsit Stadium and will be in action again in December alongside teammate and ONE Championship fighter Felipe Lobo.

Not just one for the future but one very much for the here and now...