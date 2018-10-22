PHUKET: Police are on the hunt for the driver of a car who this morning ran a police checkpoint in Phuket Town and after successfully avoiding capture dumped his vehicle along with a gun and ammunition in Chalong.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 22 October 2018, 05:11PM

On the grass verge next to the vehicle police discovered a pump-action shotgun along with 35 cartridges. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Nissan Teana was found abandoned on the road leadig to the Phuket Weather Station. Photo: Eakkapop Tongtub

Phuket City Police had set up a checkpoint on Rassadanusorn Rd in Rassada where at 2:20am they went to stop a silver Lopburi-registered Nissan Teana. However, the driver failed to stop and sped away.

Officers gave chase and the driver of the Nissan fired shots at them. Police returned fire and managed to shot the rear right tyre of the vehicle. However, the driver still did not stop and headed towards Chalong.

Police lost track of him.

Then between 8am and 9am today (Oct 22), Chalong residents reported to police that they had found an abandoned vehicle on the road leading to the Phuket Weather Station (radar hill).

Police arrived at the scene to find the Nissan Teana left at the side of the road. It had four bullet holes on the rear right tyre.

On the grass verge next to the vehicle police discovered a pump-action shotgun and a bag containing 35 cartridges.

Police are hunting the suspect to bring him in to face legal action.