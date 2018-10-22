THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket motorist runs checkpoint, dumps car, shotgun and ammunition

PHUKET: Police are on the hunt for the driver of a car who this morning ran a police checkpoint in Phuket Town and after successfully avoiding capture dumped his vehicle along with a gun and ammunition in Chalong.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 22 October 2018, 05:11PM

The Nissan Teana was found abandoned on the road leadig to the Phuket Weather Station. Photo: Eakkapop Tongtub

Phuket City Police had set up a checkpoint on Rassadanusorn Rd in Rassada where at 2:20am they went to stop a silver Lopburi-registered Nissan Teana. However, the driver failed to stop and sped away.

Officers gave chase and the driver of the Nissan fired shots at them. Police returned fire and managed to shot the rear right tyre of the vehicle. However, the driver still did not stop and headed towards Chalong.

Police lost track of him.

Then between 8am and 9am today (Oct 22), Chalong residents reported to police that they had found an abandoned vehicle on the road leading to the Phuket Weather Station (radar hill).

Police arrived at the scene to find the Nissan Teana left at the side of the road. It had four bullet holes on the rear right tyre.

On the grass verge next to the vehicle police discovered a pump-action shotgun and a bag containing 35 cartridges.

Police are hunting the suspect to bring him in to face legal action.

 

 

MartinK | 23 October 2018 - 07:40:29 

OK, I will bite. So they shot out his rear tire while in pursuit. He is on 3 tires and they lose track of him at 2:30 AM and don't find the car until 8AM? They could not keep up with a 3 wheeled Nissan? Seriously? ROFL

vegasbaby | 22 October 2018 - 20:45:00 

All the cops must have gone out for breakfast as even a blind man can find a car within a short distance with a flat tire faster than 8 hours.

Kurt | 22 October 2018 - 18:31:01 

Life is painless for the brainless. Not stopping at police check point is ..1..    But why he left beside the car on the grass verge a gun + bullets? All doings to get extra charged for.

