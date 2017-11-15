The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket motorbike theft ring members admit to stealing over 30 vehicles

PHUKET: Phuket City Police have arrested two Thai men involved in a motorbike theft ring operating in Phuket and Myanmar, revealed Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen in a press conference held today (Nov 15).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 15 November 2017, 04:45PM

Police present lone motorbike thief 35-year-old Pornchai ‘Porn’ Khamrueng from Udon Thani to the media today (Nov 15). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Police present lone motorbike thief 35-year-old Pornchai ‘Porn’ Khamrueng from Udon Thani to the media today (Nov 15). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

In addition, a team of Phuket Provincial Police and Thalang Police have also arrested a lone motorbike thief, 35-year-old Pornchai ‘Porn’ Khamrueng, for the theft of three vehicles seized at his home.

“On Nov 11, Phuket City Police arrested Bowornsak ‘Uot’ Saetan, 42, in Saphan Hin on a black Yamaha motorbike. Police learned that the motorbike was stolen on Aug 31,” Maj Gen Teerapol said.

“Mr Bowornsak admitted there were two others in his gang stealing motorbikes, who were Nannapat ‘Mon’ Anukulsawat and Siriwat ‘Thorn’ Plaichana,” he said.

“Bowornsak confessed that after he and Nannapat stole motorbikes, Siriwat drove them to Phang Nga and sold them to Atthapon ‘Nat’ Sobden. Police continued on the investigation and arrested Atthapon.

“Bowarnsak and Atthapon were charged with theft.

“Bowarnsak told us that more than 30 motorbikes had been stolen. Most of the stolen motorbikes had keys inside them. These motorbikes were then sold to a man named only as ‘Nafee’ in Ranong.

“Nafee then sells the motorbikes in Myanmar,” Maj Gen Teerapol explained.

“We have already issued an arrest warrant for Nannapat. An arrest warrant will also be issued for Nafee,” Maj Gen Teerapol added.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Pornchai ‘Porn’ Khamrueng from Udon Thani was arrested at a house on Eakwanich Rd, Wichit at 3:30pm yesterday (Nov 14) for his involvement in motorbike thefts.

Police seized two Yamaha motorbikes and a Honda motorbike from the house, after which Mr Pornchai was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with theft.

Maj Gen Teerapol said, “Thalang Police received report from a victim that on Sunday (Nov 12) their green Honda motorbike, which was parked in front of their house, was stolen at 4pm.

“Thalang Police investigated by checking CCTV footage from the area and found the suspect driving the motorbike near Surakul Stadium in Wichit,” said Maj Gen Teeraphol.

“Then yesterday (Nov 14), Thalang Police and Phuket Provincial Police tracked down the motorbike and found that it was was parked at the house in Wichit. Police found Pornchai inside the house along with two other motorbikes,” Maj Gen Teerapol added.

“Pornchai had just been released from Phuket Provincial Prison on Nov 4 for motorbike theft,” Gen Teeraphol noted.

“Pornchai confessed that soon after his release, on Nov 4, he was walking to his friend’s house in Rassada. While he was walking he saw a yellow Yamaha motorbike in front of a house. He claimed that he tried a motorbike key which he claimed was found near the motorbike, and it worked, so he sped away on the bike,” Maj Gen Teeraphol said.

“Pornchai also told police that on Nov 5, he stole a blue Yamaha motorbike which was parked in front of a rental unit near Saphan Hin.

“He kept the three stolen motorbike at his friend’s house in Rassada where he lived,” Maj Gen Teerapol noted.

“He was also arrested for gambling in June 2006, arrested for illegal possession of ammunition in Sept 2016, and then arrested for motorbike theft in May 2017,” he added.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.