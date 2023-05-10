333 at the beach
Phuket motorbike rental shops targetted in road safety drive

PHUKET: Phuket officials have set their sights on inspecting motorbike rental shops as part of the measures to be set out to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries in accidents on Phuket’s roads.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 10 May 2023, 09:15AM

The move was revealed at a special meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (May 8) chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam.

The meeting was held specifically to discuss and draft guidelines to be implemented for controlling and organising motorcycles for rent in Phuket area, said an official report of the meeting.

Among those present at the meeting were Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Adcha Buachan along with senior police and officials from agencies involved in road safety.

A multi-agency task force is to be set up, which will create a database of all vehicle rental operators on the island and draft a list of measures to be enforced, said the report.

The task force will coordinate with vehicle rental business operators to ensure they are informed of the special measures to be introduced, and will conduct random inspections to ensure that the special measures are enforced, the report noted.

The meeting also discussed the provincial policy of ‘100% helmet’ use by all people riding motorbikes, and set out a plan to get “the public to participate in obeying traffic rules and wear 100% helmets”, the report added.

However, exactly how motorbike rental agents are to enforce the helmet wearing requirement after the customer leaves the shop was not explained.

The official report of the meeting by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) also noted, “If Thai people wear helmets near 100%, it will reduce deaths by 6,984 people per year [nationwide].

“If this can be done, controlling and organising motorcycles for rent in the Phuket area more efficiently will  produce tangible results,” the report concluded.

Kamala Pete | 10 May 2023 - 11:55:23 

Is this the start of a "Rental Mafia" ? It seems like an area that is ripe for protectionism and little brown envelopes!

maverick | 10 May 2023 - 11:10:38 

Are they prepared to put hundreds of motorcycle shops out of business ? I somehow doubt it many tourists are not qualified to drive a motorcycle and only do so because there is no scheduled public transport and taxis are a rip off

Kurt | 10 May 2023 - 11:05:27 

While all normal people for years know what is wrong with Phuket rental shops freedom to do what they like to do, seems that such now makes a light shining in Officials' mind. Eureka! A Task Force to implement finally enforce! Far overdue, but never to late. Photo's show Officials who looksurprised of themselve with their daring initiatives. Entertaining!

Kurt | 10 May 2023 - 10:02:11 

Obeying traffic rules can not start until after rental shops hand out motorbikes according 'rental laws'. ( That for tourists).  For locals driving without having a driving license at all, RTP has to change their policy by handing out a fine paper and next the person may continue the drive. The car/ motorbike should be impounded at place of road block checks.

DFPhuket | 10 May 2023 - 09:44:51 

Lives could also be saved if the taxi mafia wasn't charge obscene rates. Tourists rent bikes because a 24 hour motorbike rental is about the same cost as one 200 meter tuktuk ride.

Den Alder | 10 May 2023 - 09:32:31 

How about trying to obey the traffic rules for a start?

JohnC | 10 May 2023 - 09:26:54 

When you can make the rental shops enforce the 'no Thai or international motorbike licence-no scooter rental' policy then I will applaud the RTP. Everyone knows that is where the problems start because they will never so no to a customer with money to spend. The onus MUST be put on the rental shops to check this inportant consideration and say 'no' where applicable.

 

