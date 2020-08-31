Kata Rocks
Phuket Model to be trialed nationwide

Phuket Model to be trialed nationwide

PHUKET: Thailand Longstay Company is coordinating with some 200 potential tourists who are set to be the first to travel to Phuket province under measures against COVID-19, with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports viewing the group as a test of the so-called Phuket Model, reports state news agency NNT.

tourismCOVID-19Coronavirushealth
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 31 August 2020, 05:59PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said his office and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) are reviewing foreign cities that have been free of COVID-19 for at least 28 days and are assessing demand for travel to Thailand, so that collaboration with those countries can be discussed, said the report.

The Phuket Model, to be used for such tourists, was conceptualized by Thailand Longstay Company, which is looking to bring 200 tourists to the southern province, the report added.

Measures for such visitors will include requiring a medical certificate, issued within 72 hours of travel in the nation of origin and submitted to the local Thai embassy, and a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. Travelers will be limited to the single province with a requirement that they enter another seven day quarantine if they wish to depart to another province. Those who test negative for COVID-19 after 21 days will be allowed to travel nationwide, the report explained.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, suggested each region select a pilot province for trialing the model. He called for public agreement to build confidence, it added.

Tourism Minister Phiphat also commented on the We Travel Together program, which was recently expanded from five nights to 10 and from B1,000 for flights to B2,000, saying spending power in the nation is currently reduced.

So far, the program has only resulted in 500,000 rooms being booked from a target of 5 million.

It has been suggested that large companies buy up the privileges and use them as rewards for employees. The Cabinet is to be asked to extend the program until the end of the year, rather than to only October, in support of the high season, the report noted.

Phuket community
Government backs off subs deal

The only reason they want to purchase the subs is because their neighbouring countries have them. We...(Read More)

TAT travel show to offer discounts for expats

Why just expats with "permission to work" ? What about the O visa holders? Instead of the...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’

It was expected that farang holding retirement visa would be added to the list of those allowed back...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’

Tourism is unsustainable in the best of times and it appears capitalism is a bit too fragile these d...(Read More)

‘Surprising’ new issues uncovered by ‘Boss’ probe

It will surprise everyone, doubt that, anyone with half a brain knows how corrupt the whole system i...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’

At the Food Festival Sunday August 30 50% of the people wore no masks and no social distancing and z...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’

Good job again. Do any thai officials read this? Somebody needs to shove it in front of their noses....(Read More)

Phuket heavy rain warning until next Friday

Those of us who keep track of the TMD's predictions know what this means: blue skies this week. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’

Kudos for the nicely-written factual article. Sadly, using logic seems out of vogue these days. Yes,...(Read More)

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

Jack....possibly because people are more acutely aware that catching a communicable disease that co...(Read More)

 

