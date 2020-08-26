Phuket mobile blood clinic reaches out for donations

PHUKET: The Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) has appealed to Thais and foreigners to donate blood at various locations across Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi throughout September.

Wednesday 26 August 2020, 05:44PM

The Phuket Regional Blood Centre is calling for more donations. Image: PRBC

The Phuket chapter of the Red Cross confirmed to The Phuket News this afternoon that before donations will be accepted, all donors will be questioned for details about where they live, what they do for living, and whether they have just arrived from abroad.

If they are found to be at any risk of having contracted COVID-19 risk, or have a fever, they will not be allowed to make a donation.

People can make donations in Phuket as usual, as follows:

The Blood Bank on the 4th floor of Vachira Phuket Hospital

Monday to Friday – 8:30am to 8pm

Weekends and holidays – 8:30am to 3pm

Telephone: 076-361234



Thai Red Cross Phuket Regional Blood Centre, Phuket Town

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30am to 4:30pm

Tuesday, Thursday – 8:30am to 8pm

Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays – 9am to 3pm

Telephone: 076-251178 or 081-9588854



The dates, times and locations of where people can donate blood in Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi throughout September has been issued as follows:

Sept 1-2

9am to 3pm – In front of the Student Affairs Building, Phuket Rajabhat University



Sept 3

9am to 2pm – Krungsri bank on Rassada Rd, Phuket Town

Midday to 6pm – In front of the Giordano store at Tesco Lotus on the bypass road.



Sept 8

9:30am to 1pm – Nuea Khlong District Office, Krabi.



Sept 9

Midday to 3pm – Jungceylon shopping mall (Patong)

Midday to 6pm – In front of the Giordano store at Tesco Lotus on the bypass road



Sept 10

9am to midday – Ramada Khao Lak Resort in Takua Pa

1:30pm to 4pm – Centara Seaview Resort Khao Lak



Sept 11

9am to 3pm – Office of the Paradise Group Co Ltd

Sept 14

9am to 3pm – Phuket Vocational College

Midday to 6pm – In front of the Giordano store at Tesco Lotus on the bypass road



Sept 15

9:30am to 1pm – Ao Luk District Office, Krabi

Sept 16

Midday to 4pm – Homepro Village in Chalong

1pm to 4pm – Bangkok Siriroj Hospital



Sept 18

9:30am to 1pm – Krabi International Hospital

9:30am to 1pm – Makro Krabi store



Sept 21

9am to 3pm – In front of the Student Affairs Building, Phuket Rajabhat University



Sept 22

1pm to 4pm – Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort



Sept 23

9:30am to 1pm – Lam Thap District Office, Krabi



Sept 24

10am to 3pm – Administration building, PSU Phuket campus



Sept 25

9am to midday – Phang Nga Technical College

1pm to 4pm – Dibuk Phang Nga Wittayayon School

Sept 28

10am to 3pm – Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Office (OrBorTor)

Midday to 6pm – In front of the Giordano store at Tesco Lotus on the bypass road



Sept 29

9am to midday – Khok Kloi Agricultural Group office



Sept 30

9am to midday – Khuraburi District Administration Office, Phang Nga



