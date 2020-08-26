Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket mobile blood clinic reaches out for donations

Phuket mobile blood clinic reaches out for donations

PHUKET: The Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) has appealed to Thais and foreigners to donate blood at various locations across Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi throughout September.

Wednesday 26 August 2020, 05:44PM

The Phuket Regional Blood Centre is calling for more donations. Image: PRBC

The Phuket Regional Blood Centre is calling for more donations. Image: PRBC

The Phuket chapter of the Red Cross confirmed to The Phuket News this afternoon that before donations will be accepted, all donors will be questioned for details about where they live, what they do for living, and whether they have just arrived from abroad.

If they are found to be at any risk of having contracted COVID-19 risk, or have a fever, they will not be allowed to make a donation.

People can make donations in Phuket as usual, as follows:

The Blood Bank on the 4th floor of Vachira Phuket Hospital
Monday to Friday – 8:30am to 8pm
Weekends and holidays – 8:30am to 3pm
Telephone: 076-361234

Thai Red Cross Phuket Regional Blood Centre, Phuket Town
Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30am to 4:30pm
Tuesday, Thursday – 8:30am to 8pm
Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays – 9am to 3pm
Telephone: 076-251178 or 081-9588854

The dates, times and locations of where people can donate blood in Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi throughout September has been issued as follows:

Sept 1-2
9am to 3pm – In front of the Student Affairs Building, Phuket Rajabhat University 

Sept 3
9am to 2pm – Krungsri bank on Rassada Rd, Phuket Town
Midday to 6pm – In front of the Giordano store at Tesco Lotus on the bypass road.

Sept 8
9:30am to 1pm – Nuea Khlong District Office, Krabi. 

Sept 9
Midday to 3pm – Jungceylon shopping mall (Patong)
Midday to 6pm – In front of the Giordano store at Tesco Lotus on the bypass road

Sept 10
9am to midday – Ramada Khao Lak Resort in Takua Pa
1:30pm to 4pm – Centara Seaview Resort Khao Lak

Sept 11
9am to 3pm – Office of the Paradise Group Co Ltd

Sept 14
9am to 3pm – Phuket Vocational College
Midday to 6pm – In front of the Giordano store at Tesco Lotus on the bypass road

https://sgssecurity.com/

Sept 15
9:30am to 1pm – Ao Luk District Office, Krabi

Sept 16
Midday to 4pm – Homepro Village in Chalong
1pm to 4pm – Bangkok Siriroj Hospital

Sept 18
9:30am to 1pm – Krabi International Hospital
9:30am to 1pm – Makro Krabi store 

Sept 21
9am to 3pm – In front of the Student Affairs Building, Phuket Rajabhat University

Sept 22
1pm to 4pm – Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort

Sept 23
9:30am to 1pm – Lam Thap District Office, Krabi

Sept 24
10am to 3pm – Administration building, PSU Phuket campus

Sept 25
9am to midday – Phang Nga Technical College
1pm to 4pm – Dibuk Phang Nga Wittayayon School

Sept 28
10am to 3pm – Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Office (OrBorTor)
Midday to 6pm – In front of the Giordano store at Tesco Lotus on the bypass road

Sept 29
9am to midday – Khok Kloi Agricultural Group office

Sept 30
9am to midday – Khuraburi District Administration Office, Phang Nga

See also ’Passing all the rules for donating blood in Phuket’.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

GM at Kamala Beach Estate | 27 August 2020 - 08:45:45 

It would be good to include who can donate blood as there are several restrictions.

[Thank you. We have now added a link to our Q&A 'Passing all the rules for donating blood in Phuket' at the end of the story -- Ed]]

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

UNDP assesses Phuket tourism woes, strategy for ‘sustainable’ restart
Thailand Elite – For Those Who Want to Make Thailand a Second Home
Prayut backs return of tourists
Students submit manifesto
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Facebook vs Thailand government? Phuket hotels scramble to be quarantine venues! || August 26
Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues
Power outage to affect Wichit
UN declares Africa free of polio
Former bank staffer creates own access to account, steals B100k for online games
Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hungry elephant concerns as Phuket tourists gone! Thailand emergency extended? || August 25
Phuket light rail running another two years late
Safety First: Caution vital as Phuket becomes testbed for international tourists
Stranded by virus, Japan couple become Cape Verde envoys
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance

 

Phuket community
Phuket light rail running another two years late

I heard the project 10 years ago when the 1st I came here. It's totally unnessary...(Read More)

Phuket mobile blood clinic reaches out for donations

It would be good to include who can donate blood as there are several restrictions. [Thank you. W...(Read More)

Hunger pangs: Concerns rise over elephant welfare as camps struggle without tourism income

@BigA, the areas from Chalong to Big Buddha, and from Naiharn to Kata are exactly the for elephants...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Facebook vs Thailand government? Phuket hotels scramble to be quarantine venues! || August 26

When I read in international press about Facebook vs Thailand frictions than it looks like Thailand ...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

K..Strange how can the Shinawatra's can get overseas passports. You best check on how foreign pa...(Read More)

Open letter to the tourism authority and the Thai government

@Svcoquette, I am sorry to hear that. How about Malacca and Georgetown ( Penang) ? Yachts need port...(Read More)

Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues

Kurt,how do you know all those hotels will charge 100.00 thb ? Did they inform you about their price...(Read More)

Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues

This scheme is doomed from the beginning. There are many of us with families that would welcome the ...(Read More)

THA president backs safe and sealed tours

Well she are the eldest daughter of hotelier Kamala is executive vice president of the family-owned ...(Read More)

Open letter to the tourism authority and the Thai government

Kurt, that's outdated info. Yachts are being turned away approaching Langkawi. Recently friends ...(Read More)

 

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Kvik Phuket
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360

 