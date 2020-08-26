The Phuket chapter of the Red Cross confirmed to The Phuket News this afternoon that before donations will be accepted, all donors will be questioned for details about where they live, what they do for living, and whether they have just arrived from abroad.
If they are found to be at any risk of having contracted COVID-19 risk, or have a fever, they will not be allowed to make a donation.
People can make donations in Phuket as usual, as follows:
The Blood Bank on the 4th floor of Vachira Phuket Hospital
Monday to Friday – 8:30am to 8pm
Weekends and holidays – 8:30am to 3pm
Telephone: 076-361234
Thai Red Cross Phuket Regional Blood Centre, Phuket Town
Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30am to 4:30pm
Tuesday, Thursday – 8:30am to 8pm
Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays – 9am to 3pm
Telephone: 076-251178 or 081-9588854
The dates, times and locations of where people can donate blood in Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi throughout September has been issued as follows:
Sept 1-2
9am to 3pm – In front of the Student Affairs Building, Phuket Rajabhat University
Sept 3
9am to 2pm – Krungsri bank on Rassada Rd, Phuket Town
Midday to 6pm – In front of the Giordano store at Tesco Lotus on the bypass road.
Sept 8
9:30am to 1pm – Nuea Khlong District Office, Krabi.
Sept 9
Midday to 3pm – Jungceylon shopping mall (Patong)
Midday to 6pm – In front of the Giordano store at Tesco Lotus on the bypass road
Sept 10
9am to midday – Ramada Khao Lak Resort in Takua Pa
1:30pm to 4pm – Centara Seaview Resort Khao Lak
Sept 11
9am to 3pm – Office of the Paradise Group Co Ltd
Sept 14
9am to 3pm – Phuket Vocational College
Midday to 6pm – In front of the Giordano store at Tesco Lotus on the bypass road
Sept 15
9:30am to 1pm – Ao Luk District Office, Krabi
Sept 16
Midday to 4pm – Homepro Village in Chalong
1pm to 4pm – Bangkok Siriroj Hospital
Sept 18
9:30am to 1pm – Krabi International Hospital
9:30am to 1pm – Makro Krabi store
Sept 21
9am to 3pm – In front of the Student Affairs Building, Phuket Rajabhat University
Sept 22
1pm to 4pm – Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
Sept 23
9:30am to 1pm – Lam Thap District Office, Krabi
Sept 24
10am to 3pm – Administration building, PSU Phuket campus
Sept 25
9am to midday – Phang Nga Technical College
1pm to 4pm – Dibuk Phang Nga Wittayayon School
Sept 28
10am to 3pm – Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Office (OrBorTor)
Midday to 6pm – In front of the Giordano store at Tesco Lotus on the bypass road
Sept 29
9am to midday – Khok Kloi Agricultural Group office
Sept 30
9am to midday – Khuraburi District Administration Office, Phang Nga
See also ’Passing all the rules for donating blood in Phuket’.
GM at Kamala Beach Estate | 27 August 2020 - 08:45:45