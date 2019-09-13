THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Misfits win inaugural Bootleggers title

Phuket Misfits win inaugural Bootleggers title

CRICKET: The Phuket Misfits (The Misfits) ran away with the final of the Bootlegger Super Sixes last Sunday (Sept 8) at the ACG Cricket and Sports Facility, in Thalang, proving on the day to be too good for the rest of the cricket teams on the island over this shortened version of the game.


By The Phuket News

Friday 13 September 2019, 10:13AM

Player of the Tournament Craig Morgan smashing a monster six. Photo: Michael Way

Player of the Tournament Craig Morgan smashing a monster six. Photo: Michael Way

Misfits batsman Iqbal Malik hitting a six into the cow paddock, as player of the final Ali Khan looks on. Photo: Michael Way
eremy Bootsy the Owner of Bootlegger (without the hat ) handing the trophy to Misfits captain Mudi Rehman and Jeremy Bootsy amongst the Misfits team. Photo: Michael Way
Photo: Michael Way

By Jason Robertson

 

Each of the four teams, The Misfits, The Goan Panthers (The Panthers), Patong Penguins and The MF All Stars, played each other once during the round-robin phase of the tournament. The Misfits went unbeaten all day, proving to be too consistent in all aspects of the game.

 

The Penguins who had a bowler heavy side after some of the all-rounders pulled out of the event at late notice and the MF All Stars who battled to support their one actual star, Craig Morgan, both never got going and ended up contesting the third and fourth place final later in the day. Which the Penguins won in a last-ball thriller when T Darkness, in search of a game-winning home run, holed out on the boundary, to give D Abrahams the wicket, The Penguins bragging rights and the MF All Stars the wooden spoon.

 

In the main final, The Panthers batted first and put up a respectable 63 runs in their allotted 5 overs, due to some excellent batting by Balesh Dessai and Ravi Naik.

 

However, the total was never going to challenge The Misfits as their two opening batsmen I Malik and A Khan lambasted the bowling, smashing the ball over the boundaries, walls, cows and storage sheds, seemingly with ease. The Misfits reached the winning total with a full over to spare, which, in a 5 over game takes some doing.

 

The Phuket Misfits were deserved winners and won the Super Sixes Trophy. Ali Khan was adjudged Player of the Final after his devastating display of power batting, with 4 sixes in a row basically ending the match as a contest.

 

Part-time leg model and the islands best left-handed batsman, Craig Morgan, AKA. The Postman (because he always delivers) was adjudged as player of the tournament for his 130 runs off 46 balls to go along with 2 wickets, accumulated during the day.

 

The event itself was a rousing success and thoroughly enjoyed by all the players and spectators alike. Bootlegger Burgers and Craft Beers who will open their doors shortly in the eagerly anticipated Blue Tree development, have committed to making this a quarterly event and are hoping the teams will grow to 6 or 8 teams for the next instalment.

 

Phuket Cricket is always looking for more players and sponsors and if you would like to know more, contact them through their Facebook page at Phuket Cricket or by email at Jbriggs11689@gmail.com. Or come on down to senior net practice every Friday from 4 pm (which generally ends with a few refreshments in the Clubhouse Bar) or for the games on any given Sunday at the ACG Cricket and Sports Facility, in Thalang.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

All Blacks eye third consecutive World Cup as title pretenders lurk
Phuket-trained fighter becomes first Thai in UFC
France eliminate USA from Basketball World Cup in major upset
McIlroy named PGA Tour player of the year
Thailand beat Indonesia for first 2022 World Cup qualifier win
Rubio makes history to lead Spain to World Cup semis
England, France hammer minnows, Ronaldo shines for Portugal
Score goals, Nishino tells Thais
Belgium, Netherlands hit four as Germany edge closer to Euros
Schumacher in Paris for cell therapy - report
Patong Penguins sweep Misfits for Phuket Ashes
Phuket Ice Hockey tournament sees players from all over
Leclerc delivers Ferrari victory at Italian Grand Prix
Leclerc on pole in farcical Italian qualifying
Thais kick off Qatar 2022 bid with draw

 

Phuket community
Thamanat wins PM’s backing

Yes Nasa, you are right. But also visa applications many other countries will be denied, as one has ...(Read More)

US review ranks Thailand’s healthcare sixth best in the world

Are puzzled how to become nr 6th ranking with a figure 17.37 for professional competence. And: No d...(Read More)

Chinese tourists injured in Patong jet-ski collision

Are jet skies since a few years not obligated to have a insurance? Were the tourists having by law ...(Read More)

Thamanat wins PM’s backing

Gen Prawit order Capt Thamanat to take a test, and see if he can get a visa to visit Australia for ...(Read More)

Three motorbikes torched on road to Freedom Beach

Looks like the angry little thuggies still can't accept that they're losers and need to move...(Read More)

Council garbage truck driver fined B1k for brake failure ending in 10-car Patong pile-up

Yes Dek, I wrote it and waited your reaction. So, now the real question again. Why fining a driver...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass to close for electrical works

Mr K, most of acknowledge that to "fix" something properly, the first time, means less mon...(Read More)

Three motorbikes torched on road to Freedom Beach

Not exactly rocket science as to who will have done this given the location....(Read More)

Krabi ex-mayor loses legal fight in claim for tourist hotspot island

A 33 years legal battle! Wow, one can't make it up. Is it not time Thailand modernise all these ...(Read More)

Thamanat wins PM’s backing

This deputy minister walks now on thin ice if he dismisses' a Australian media report. The denia...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 