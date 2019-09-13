Phuket Misfits win inaugural Bootleggers title

CRICKET: The Phuket Misfits (The Misfits) ran away with the final of the Bootlegger Super Sixes last Sunday (Sept 8) at the ACG Cricket and Sports Facility, in Thalang, proving on the day to be too good for the rest of the cricket teams on the island over this shortened version of the game.



By The Phuket News

Friday 13 September 2019

Player of the Tournament Craig Morgan smashing a monster six. Photo: Michael Way

By Jason Robertson

Each of the four teams, The Misfits, The Goan Panthers (The Panthers), Patong Penguins and The MF All Stars, played each other once during the round-robin phase of the tournament. The Misfits went unbeaten all day, proving to be too consistent in all aspects of the game.

The Penguins who had a bowler heavy side after some of the all-rounders pulled out of the event at late notice and the MF All Stars who battled to support their one actual star, Craig Morgan, both never got going and ended up contesting the third and fourth place final later in the day. Which the Penguins won in a last-ball thriller when T Darkness, in search of a game-winning home run, holed out on the boundary, to give D Abrahams the wicket, The Penguins bragging rights and the MF All Stars the wooden spoon.

In the main final, The Panthers batted first and put up a respectable 63 runs in their allotted 5 overs, due to some excellent batting by Balesh Dessai and Ravi Naik.

However, the total was never going to challenge The Misfits as their two opening batsmen I Malik and A Khan lambasted the bowling, smashing the ball over the boundaries, walls, cows and storage sheds, seemingly with ease. The Misfits reached the winning total with a full over to spare, which, in a 5 over game takes some doing.

The Phuket Misfits were deserved winners and won the Super Sixes Trophy. Ali Khan was adjudged Player of the Final after his devastating display of power batting, with 4 sixes in a row basically ending the match as a contest.

Part-time leg model and the islands best left-handed batsman, Craig Morgan, AKA. The Postman (because he always delivers) was adjudged as player of the tournament for his 130 runs off 46 balls to go along with 2 wickets, accumulated during the day.

The event itself was a rousing success and thoroughly enjoyed by all the players and spectators alike. Bootlegger Burgers and Craft Beers who will open their doors shortly in the eagerly anticipated Blue Tree development, have committed to making this a quarterly event and are hoping the teams will grow to 6 or 8 teams for the next instalment.