British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket military conscripts ship out

Phuket military conscripts ship out

PHUKET: It was an emotional day for many families at Saphan Hin yesterday (Nov 1) as 194 young men who had been conscripted for military service shipped out.

military
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 November 2022, 09:45AM

Phuket conscripts shipped out at Saphan Hin yesterday (Nov 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket conscripts shipped out at Saphan Hin yesterday (Nov 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket conscripts shipped out at Saphan Hin yesterday (Nov 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket conscripts shipped out at Saphan Hin yesterday (Nov 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket conscripts shipped out at Saphan Hin yesterday (Nov 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket conscripts shipped out at Saphan Hin yesterday (Nov 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket conscripts shipped out at Saphan Hin yesterday (Nov 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket conscripts shipped out at Saphan Hin yesterday (Nov 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket conscripts shipped out at Saphan Hin yesterday (Nov 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket conscripts shipped out at Saphan Hin yesterday (Nov 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket conscripts shipped out at Saphan Hin yesterday (Nov 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket conscripts shipped out at Saphan Hin yesterday (Nov 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket conscripts shipped out at Saphan Hin yesterday (Nov 1). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket conscripts shipped out at Saphan Hin yesterday (Nov 1). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Present to give the recruits their orders was Col Narongchai Akkarakan, the military’s Recruiting Officer for Phuket, joined by personnel from the 2nd Regimental Squadron.

The conscripts lined up and were processed one by one at the sports centre.

Those selected to serve in the Royal Thai Army will be stationed with the 41st Military Circle at Camp Wachirawut in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, or with the 46th Military Circle in Pattani, Col Narongchai said.

The remainder will join the ranks of the Royal Thai Navy and the Royal Thai Air Force, he added.

In total, 194 conscripts presented themselves for duty, Col Narongchai noted.

Eight conscripts did not present themselves, he confirmed.

The new recruits who shipped out yesterday were selected in the conscription round held in Phuket in April.

Internal - Phuket News TV

The famous “lucky draw” of mandatory military service for men over 21 years old sees those who draw a ‘bai daeng’ (red card) entered into the Armed Forces to serve with either the Army, Air Force or Navy for up to two years. Those who draw a ‘bai dum’ (black card) are exempt from conscription.

During the conscription rounds in Phuket in April, many of the young men called up to take part in the “lottery” volunteered for national service. By volunteering, a conscript may appeal to serve a reduced term.

While those who have not graduated from high school are required to serve two years regardless of whether they volunteer, high school graduates who volunteer are required to serve only one year.

In comparison, high school graduates who draw ‘bai daeng’ (red cards) are required to serve two years. 

Similarly, those with an associate degree or higher who volunteer are required to serve for only six months.

University students can request to defer their conscription service until they have graduated or reached 26 years of age.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

South Korea police admit crowd surge response was ‘insufficient’
COVID stymied kids’ reading, writing skills
Greek suspect arrested in Athens for Phuket murder
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plans to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent, Murder charges || November 1
Foreign land ownership bill causes a stir
Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent
Patong nightlife venues inspected for Halloween safety
Rescuers search for bodies as Philippines storm death toll hits 101
COVID shots for young not popular outside Bangkok
Japanese yen poised to post worst year against the dollar since 1970
Police confirm charges for killer stab attack
Lula wins Brazil’s bitter presidential vote, Bolsonaro silent
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill repairs to take 2 months, Man admits to killing ‘the wrong man’ || October 31
Phuket direct flights to resume from Russia Far East
Jo Ferrari likely to lose assets

 

Phuket community
Foreign land ownership bill causes a stir

Always double standards. Any Thai person can buy land very easily in my home country, plus many othe...(Read More)

Jo Ferrari likely to lose assets

'Likely' to lose his assets?? A more definite word like 'will' is more appropriate. ...(Read More)

Patong nightlife venues inspected for Halloween safety

So every person who wants to enter will be subject to a search? I see many problems ahead if they tr...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent

Finally! This road is badly needed to ease traffic congestion, has been for years. PLEASE take your ...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs underway, expected to last up to 2 months

Pascale fails to see over all picture. There WERE just 3 vulnerable roads only to West Coast area. P...(Read More)

Attacker confesses to stabbing wrong person

Seen on Thai tv how this beast Pannawit killed a 'wrong' person, stabbed more than 4 times!!...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs underway, expected to last up to 2 months

@Charles The Kata hill was still drivable for cars /bikes in both directions. There was no rush for ...(Read More)

Patong nightlife venues inspected for Halloween safety

@Kurt You think they will change the entry/exit signs after midnight?...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent

Here we go again. All those expats/experts with their sandcastle diploma are on it again. Yawn !...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs underway, expected to last up to 2 months

welcome back to JP, looks like a few holiday pounds have been added? ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket

 