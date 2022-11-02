Phuket military conscripts ship out

PHUKET: It was an emotional day for many families at Saphan Hin yesterday (Nov 1) as 194 young men who had been conscripted for military service shipped out.

military

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 November 2022, 09:45AM

Present to give the recruits their orders was Col Narongchai Akkarakan, the military’s Recruiting Officer for Phuket, joined by personnel from the 2nd Regimental Squadron.

The conscripts lined up and were processed one by one at the sports centre.

Those selected to serve in the Royal Thai Army will be stationed with the 41st Military Circle at Camp Wachirawut in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, or with the 46th Military Circle in Pattani, Col Narongchai said.

The remainder will join the ranks of the Royal Thai Navy and the Royal Thai Air Force, he added.

In total, 194 conscripts presented themselves for duty, Col Narongchai noted.

Eight conscripts did not present themselves, he confirmed.

The new recruits who shipped out yesterday were selected in the conscription round held in Phuket in April.

The famous “lucky draw” of mandatory military service for men over 21 years old sees those who draw a ‘bai daeng’ (red card) entered into the Armed Forces to serve with either the Army, Air Force or Navy for up to two years. Those who draw a ‘bai dum’ (black card) are exempt from conscription.

During the conscription rounds in Phuket in April, many of the young men called up to take part in the “lottery” volunteered for national service. By volunteering, a conscript may appeal to serve a reduced term.

While those who have not graduated from high school are required to serve two years regardless of whether they volunteer, high school graduates who volunteer are required to serve only one year.

In comparison, high school graduates who draw ‘bai daeng’ (red cards) are required to serve two years.

Similarly, those with an associate degree or higher who volunteer are required to serve for only six months.

University students can request to defer their conscription service until they have graduated or reached 26 years of age.