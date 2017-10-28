The Phuket News
Phuket meth-taking tour bus driver to face charges after lashing out in public

PHUKET: Chalong police arrested an unnamed tour bus driver who freaked out at Phuket's iconic Windmill viewpoint on Cape Promthep yesterday (Oct 27).

drugs, violence, tourism,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 28 October 2017, 01:02PM

Chalong Police were notified about a weirdly-behaving bus driver disturbing locals and scaring tourists on Cape Prompthep at an undisclosed time yesterday afternoon.

Having arrived at the scene police found a bus parked in the middle of the road to Windmill viewpoint and its driver “in a violent and distressed state”. Inside the bus there was a group of scared Singaporean tourist, and according to police, by the time they arrived some onlookers “were about to intervene”.

According to witnesses, the bus driver became dramatically violent over a misunderstanding with security guards at the viewpoint. He started yelling at the guards and throwing rocks at his bus,” one police officer said.

British International School, Phuket

The unnamed driver was arrested, taken to Chalong Police Station and tested for drugs. The test came back positive.

We conducted a urine test, and the diver tested positive for crystal methamphetamine (ya ice). Then he admitted having taken drugs prior to the incident,” a police officer said.

We will proceed with our investigation and charge him accordingly,” he added.

 

 
Phuket community

Bangkok Hospital Phuket
