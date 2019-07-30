Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Met issues weather warning for Andaman coastal provinces

Phuket Met issues weather warning for Andaman coastal provinces

PHUKET: The Phuket branch of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning for Phuket and the Andaman coast, warning of flash floods and dangerous waves during the coming week.

tourismweathermarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 30 July 2019, 10:42AM

Although the west coast currently looks clear of any major storms, the TMD is warning of heavy rains and thundershowers coming in the coming week. Image: TMD

Although the west coast currently looks clear of any major storms, the TMD is warning of heavy rains and thundershowers coming in the coming week. Image: TMD

Although the west coast currently looks clear of any major storms, the TMD is warning of heavy rains and thundershowers coming in the coming week. Image: TMD

Although the west coast currently looks clear of any major storms, the TMD is warning of heavy rains and thundershowers coming in the coming week. Image: TMD

« »

“The strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. From July 31 to August 6, outbreaks of heavy rains are also possible for all the Andaman coastal provinces,” said the notice issued by the TMD’s Southwestern Meteorological Centre (West Cost), based near Phuket International Airport.

“People should beware of the severe condition that may cause flash flood and water runoff,” the notice added. (See notice here.)

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to each two to three metres high, In thundershower areas, waves will be more than three meters high, the warning, issued by Phuket weather centre director Director Roongrawee Onkot, noted.

“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore,” said the warning.

QSI International School Phuket

Although the warning was issued midday yesterday (July 29), staff at the Phuket weather centre confirmed that it was still in effect.

Of note, the main TMD website has yet to issue such a warning for Phuket and elsewhere along the Andaman coast.

As of this morning, the main TMD reported, “During 30 Jul – 4 Aug 2019, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and Thailand will strengthen. More rain is likely over over Thailand with isolated heavy rain in the upper North, the Northeast and the East. The wind and waves are likely about 2 meters in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf and above 2 meters in thundershowers. The active low pressure over the South China Sea is expected to develop and move to Hinan Island, the Tokin bay and upper Vietnam

“People in the North, the Northeast and the East should beware of severe condition. All ship should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers.” (See here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman, 19, dead, two others injured as motorbike slams into parked pickup van
Scheduled blackout to hit Rawai
TAT awaits nod for stimulus plans to revitalise market
Navy presses for second Chinese sub
Six drug suspects arrested in 10 days, B1.4mn in assets seized
Baby boy abandoned on rented room doorstep
Phuket honours King’s Birthday with ceremonies, community projects
Tourism app TagThai to offer full range of services in October
Country will prosper if Thais do their duty: HM
Phuket Property Guide: Getting a foothold on freehold
Woman charged for role in official molesting friend’s underage daughters
Deadline for hospitals to display medicine prices pushed back
Phuket Opinion: Somewhere in between
Police hunt man passing off fake B1,000 banknotes
Chalong Mayor to give away five tons of free mangosteen

 

Phuket community
Deadline for hospitals to display medicine prices pushed back

@Pendejo. 2300 baht for one shot? Next time you should head to the nearest bar.Usually they sell dif...(Read More)

Deadline for hospitals to display medicine prices pushed back

@maicotai. There are cheap pet clinics and there are more expensive pet clinics for different reaso...(Read More)

Chalong Mayor to give away five tons of free mangosteen

K,if he paid out of his own pocket,why should there be an openly publishing of the price ?And if yo...(Read More)

Navy presses for second Chinese sub

Better to have cool toys than good hospitals and schools....(Read More)

TAT awaits nod for stimulus plans to revitalise market

Comical. It has been reported by many sources that tourism has fallen by big numbers. TAT won't...(Read More)

Scheduled blackout to hit Rawai

blackouts don't tend to happen in the day time as there's a sun... to provide light... you&#...(Read More)

Deadline for hospitals to display medicine prices pushed back

They're consulting each other to figure out they can continue ripping off westerners. I recentl...(Read More)

Chalong Mayor to give away five tons of free mangosteen

Mr Gerry, doing something private as a Government servant should be kept in private. Not published....(Read More)

Deadline for hospitals to display medicine prices pushed back

Guess the hold up is just making the Government tired of get this matter sufficiently done. After al...(Read More)

Deadline for hospitals to display medicine prices pushed back

What's about animal hospital and pets clinic ? The bills are like for a human check-up....and do...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dot Property Awards
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS

 