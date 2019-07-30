Phuket Met issues weather warning for Andaman coastal provinces

PHUKET: The Phuket branch of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning for Phuket and the Andaman coast, warning of flash floods and dangerous waves during the coming week.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 30 July 2019, 10:42AM

Although the west coast currently looks clear of any major storms, the TMD is warning of heavy rains and thundershowers coming in the coming week. Image: TMD

“The strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. From July 31 to August 6, outbreaks of heavy rains are also possible for all the Andaman coastal provinces,” said the notice issued by the TMD’s Southwestern Meteorological Centre (West Cost), based near Phuket International Airport.

“People should beware of the severe condition that may cause flash flood and water runoff,” the notice added. (See notice here.)

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to each two to three metres high, In thundershower areas, waves will be more than three meters high, the warning, issued by Phuket weather centre director Director Roongrawee Onkot, noted.

“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore,” said the warning.

Although the warning was issued midday yesterday (July 29), staff at the Phuket weather centre confirmed that it was still in effect.

Of note, the main TMD website has yet to issue such a warning for Phuket and elsewhere along the Andaman coast.

As of this morning, the main TMD reported, “During 30 Jul – 4 Aug 2019, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and Thailand will strengthen. More rain is likely over over Thailand with isolated heavy rain in the upper North, the Northeast and the East. The wind and waves are likely about 2 meters in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf and above 2 meters in thundershowers. The active low pressure over the South China Sea is expected to develop and move to Hinan Island, the Tokin bay and upper Vietnam

“People in the North, the Northeast and the East should beware of severe condition. All ship should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers.” (See here.)