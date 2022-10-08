Phuket mental patient with knives, off his meds taken into custody

PHUKET: A man known to have refused his medication for a mental condition and who was seen walking around in the dark carrying a machete on Koh Maphrao last night (Oct 7) has been taken into custody and returned to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 8 October 2022, 06:05PM

The village headman of Baan Koh Maphrao, in Moo 6, Koh Kaew, reported the man’s behaviour to Muang District officials at 11am today, said Muang District Chief Suwit Suriyawong.

The man was seen walking in the village throughout the night, unable to sleep. He walked amongst the chickens, disturbing them all night, while carrying what was described as “a short dark weapon” and a machete, Mr Suwit said.

Local police had already been informed of the man’s behaviour, but local residents thought it prudent to inform local administrative officials as well, as they believed the man could be a danger to the public, he added.

District officials, accompanied by Territorial Defense personnel (OrSor) and patrol police in Koh Kaew travelled by boat to Koh Maphrao, also called Coconut Island”, only to discover the the man, identified later only as “Mr Charan”, 37, had already taken a boat to Laem Hin Pier on Phuket, where Mr Charan was taken into custody.

Officers found he was carrying in his bag two long knives and psychiatric medication issued by Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Mr. Charan’s mother told police that her son had been more unpredictable in his behavior, adding that he was more likely taking illicit drugs for his condition instead of the medication prescribed by Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Mr Charan had been to therapy many times, she said, but had never shown long-term signs recovery/

The exact mental issue that Mr Charan has been diagnosed with has yet to be named by officials.

Mr Charan did have an appointment to return to Vachia hospital on Monday, his mother said.

Mr Charan initially refused to return to Vachira hospital today. Officers invited him to get into a pickup that would take him to Vachira hospital. Instead, Mr Charan lay on the ground and told officers they would have to pick him up and place him in the car. The officers obliged and placed him in the back of the pickup, but Mr Charan later agreed and was taken to Vachira hospital to receive further treatment.

Police noted that Mr Charan tested positive for drug use through a preliminary urine test. They also said that he was, for now, technically being processed under a charge of attempted murder.