PHUKET: In the biggest transformation yet for Phuket’s media business, the island’s two leading publishers of print and online media, Class Act Media and Image Asia, have today (May 10) joined forces.



By The Phuket News

Friday 10 May 2019, 10:30AM

Image Asia founder Grenville Fordham (left) with Class Act Media General Manager Jason Beavan.

Image Asia was founded 20 years ago and targets visitors with invaluable information on where to eat, where to go, what to do, and what property to buy, in Phuket. Class Act Media is pre-eminent in the delivery of local news to its key target readership of island residents.

“Both our companies have come through some very stimulating times for the media industry, and there are still plenty of exhilarating challenges ahead,” said Jason Beavan, Class Act Media’s General Manager. “By joining forces, not only can we now offer something that will work for every Phuket advertiser, but we benefit from economies of scale that will allow us to ramp up our investment in the digital future.”

Class Act Media was founded in 2009 and is the sole survivor of the intense competition between Phuket’s foreign language newspapers. The company’s portfolio encompasses The Phuket News (in English, Thai and Russian), Phuket News TV and Live 89.5 Radio.

Established in 1999 and well known as the creator of leading yacht racing event, Phuket Raceweek, and Thailand’s first international boat show, PIMEX, Image Asia’s core business has always been its print and online publishing, including Where to Eat in Phuket, Window on Phuket and The Map of Phuket (English, Chinese and Russian).

Image Asia will relocate its base next week to Class Act Media’s offices near the Samkong (Tesco-Lotus) intersection, but its print and online media will continue to appear under its own identity, created by the same editorial team and overseen by Image Asia’s founder, Grenville Fordham.

“After an exciting 20-year roller-coaster ride in Phuket’s media and events industries, I’m looking forward to a change of focus and devoting more time to exploring the region,” said Grenville, who will continue to publish the internationally acclaimed yachting guide, Southeast Asia Pilot, under a separate entity.

For more information contact Jason Beavan at gm@classactmedia.co.th or Grenville Fordham at gren@image-asia.com