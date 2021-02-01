BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket mayors, councillors discharged ahead of municipal election

Phuket mayors, councillors discharged ahead of municipal election

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) has confirmed that all mayors and municipal councillors in Phuket were discharged from their official duties today (Feb 1) ahead of the municipal election to be held on Mar 28.

politics
By The Phuket News

Monday 1 February 2021, 05:10PM

Passakon Siripakayapon, Director-General of the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC).

Passakon Siripakayapon, Director-General of the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC).

“The Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) at each municipality will now act as the temporary municipal chief in place of mayors,” PEC Director-General Passakon Siripakayapon told The Phuket News today (Feb 1).

“The other officers can work normally,” he added.

All previous mayors and councillors can start legally campaigning for re-election from today, Mr Passakon also said.

“They all can run their campaign right now, but they must make a record of their campaign expenses to later present to PEC officers,” he added. 

Candidates will be able to register to contest the election from next Monday, Mr Passakorn also confirmed.

Candidates must register at the municipality office for the area where they are running for election, Mr Passakorn explained.

“We will open for registration next week, from Feb 8 to 12. Each mayor and council candidate must present themselves, present the required documents, and pay the registration fee to the PEC officers at municipality offices,” he explained.

The fees for registering as a candidate vary according to whether the candidate is running for election as a councillor or as a mayor.

It also depends on whether the municipality is classified as a tessabaan nakhon (city), tessabaan mueang (town) or tessabaan tambon (area).

Brightview Center

Phuket is home to 12 municipalities, with Phuket City Municipality the only tessabaan nakhon on the island.

Kathu Municipality and Patong Municipality are the only tessabaan mueang in Phuket.

The remaining municipalities in Phuket – Rawai, Rassada, Wichit, Chalong, Thepkrasattri, Karon, Srisoonthorn, Pa Khlok and Cherng Talay – are all tessabaan tambon.

To register as a candidate to be elected as a councillor costs B5,000 for tessabaan nakhon, B3,000 for tessabaan mueang and B2,000 for tessabaan tambon.

To register as a candidate to be elected as a mayor costs B10,000 for tessabaan nakhon, B8,000 for tessabaan mueang and B5,000 for tessabaan tambon.

The PEC is now driving an education and information campaign to instruct local officials of the requirements to be held by law in conducting an election.

“Now we are having meetings with PEC officers, relevant officers and the candidates in each municipality. All the meetings will be held within this week,” Mr Passakorn said.

Of note, in accordance with election law, a ban on the sale of alcohol will be in place in all areas holding an election from 6pm the day before the election through to 6pm on the day of the election itself.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 02 February 2021 - 12:30:12 

TWO months of discharge? What a dramatic time thing, just for municipal election?  Wow. Is 4 weeks not enough? To make it a dragging thing is election spirit weakening. Residents are not keep paying attention 2 long months. Perhaps that is the election strategy?

Kurt | 02 February 2021 - 08:33:32 

I hope to read later in press, before election day., about personal profiles of Mayor and councillor candidates. About their education, previous- and presents working positions, political management experience, etc. Being influential, family ties, having money, are not the promises for good governing in service of the residents.

Fascinated | 01 February 2021 - 19:36:40 

Let the vote buying commence!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Local administration vaccine projects shut down
Heart-broken Russian man remains in ICU after slashing own throat
Previous Phuket mayors register to contest municipal elections
New rallies in Yangon despite military warnings
China ‘ready to export’ Sinovac Biotech jabs, PM told
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Supermum’ turtle spotted! Free vaccine for all in Thailand? || February 8
Phuket tourism industry leaders pitch for targeted campaigns to boost domestic tourism
Phuket Red Cross calls for blood donations
Foreign man, believed Russian, in ICU after slashing own neck with knife
‘Supermum’ leatherback turtle lays eggs at Thai Muang
South Africa suspends AstraZeneca jab launch over study
PM defends vaccine rollout in podcast
Chinese New Year ‘could lead to spread of bug’
Health chiefs reject serum passport idea
Thousands rally again in Myanmar against military coup

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets

Close the place down. Repaint it, re-badge it "Siam" the mystical Island of love, with swa...(Read More)

Spike in capital sees screening ramped up

While Covid-19 ( sure including variants) are spiking in Bangkok, it is silly to say that there is &...(Read More)

AstraZeneca to send COVID jabs from Asia

The English and S-Africa variants of Covid-19 shine a different light on the Pandemic. Also in Thail...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets

@Capriconball, sorry, but before May 2014 I paid B75 for a beach chair at Kamala, including a fruit ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry leaders pitch for targeted campaigns to boost domestic tourism

To boost domestic tourism while there is in Thailand a spike/boost of Covid-19 is going on is strang...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets

There is a SARS epidemic. Hand out the cash and shut it all down for about 2 months- no one comes in...(Read More)

AstraZeneca to send COVID jabs from Asia

S Africa has stopped using the AZ vaccine. Soon it'll be evident what we are facing but it'...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets

Speak for yourself Kurt, the former "beach culture" was nothing but greed gone rampant, wi...(Read More)

Health chiefs reject serum passport idea

Vaccine will be useless on this gain of function manipulated virus as is now becoming evident in S A...(Read More)

South Africa suspends AstraZeneca jab launch over study

Captain Jack, That you display your ignorance so publicly is astounding. Your claim is pure BS wh...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dewa Phuket Resort
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Benihana Phuket
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket

 