Phuket mass vaccinations continue as Third Wave island tally reaches 530

Phuket mass vaccinations continue as Third Wave island tally reaches 530

PHUKET: Mass vaccinations continued in Phuket yesterday as the total number of infections on the island since Apr 3 climbed to 530.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Monday 10 May 2021, 06:50PM

A total of 1,600 people received their first injection of the Sinovac vaccine at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin yesterday (May 9), while the campaign continues to call for people to register to be vaccinated through local channels for each major subdistrict in Phuket.

So far more than 104,000 people in Phuket have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including medical personnel and outpost personnel, general target groups working in tourism, ethnic groups, Buddhist monks, village headman, government officials and staff at local government organisations, reports the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

According to the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) the 10 new COVID-19 cases bring the total number of people confirmed as infected in Phuket since Apr 3 to 530.

The number of people from other provinces brought to Phuket to be treated for symptoms of COVID-19 stays at six.

The PPHO reports that 344 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from medical care. The remaining 186 patients are still receiving at various hospitals, including government, private and ‘Field Hospitals’. 

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) reports the locations of the infections in Phuket, accurate as of 6pm last night (May 9),  as follows:

  • Wichit ‒ 55 infections
  • Rassada ‒ 50
  • Patong ‒ 46
  • Phuket Town ‒ 47 (Talad Yai 29, Talad Neua 18)
  • Cherng Talay ‒ 44
  • Chalong ‒ 42
  • Kathu ‒ 38
  • Kamala ‒ 32
  • Srisoonthorn ‒ 31
  • Rawai ‒ 28
  • Thepkrasattri ‒ 19
  • Koh Kaew ‒ 21
  • Pa Khlok ‒ 10
  • Karon ‒ 21
  • Sakhu ‒ 8
  • Mai Khao ‒ 9

Meanwhile, the rapid antigen testing of people arriving to enter the province continues, with medical officers yesterdaу testing 334 people at the airport, 1,977 people at the Phuket Gateway and 705 people at the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai. All 3,016 rapid tests gave negative results.

In total, medical officers at the entry points to Phuket have tested 51,920 people since the rapid-testing campaign began on Apr 22. During this period officials recorded 23 positive results, with five of them later determined to be ‘false positives’.

As confirmed by Governor Narong Wonciew last week, from May 15 there will no longer be any rapid antigen tests for people arriving on the island from ‘red zone’ provinces.

Phuket community
Phuket ICU beds near critical shortage

Is that AZ going to be manufactured in Tland? No thanks if it is. Sorry but there's no trusting ...(Read More)

Hamilton pinches Spanish victory from Verstappen with daring dash

@Foot Getting bored by F1 for many years now and still keep watching those races ? Lol ! Why don...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Falling into the Seychelles hole

@Kurt Please do your own research on prices for Covid Vaccines ! ...(Read More)

Phuket ICU beds near critical shortage

The Strategically Designed CC Bio Weapon has now gone too far. It is now time for the Thai Govt to t...(Read More)

No rapid tests for Phuket arrivals from May 15, quarantine instead

"The... test has been free for Thais, but has cost foreigners B500". Anyone who actuall...(Read More)

New police look in the works

Those long sleeved, skin tight uniforms have got to be uncomfortable and likely a big reason offi...(Read More)

Hamilton pinches Spanish victory from Verstappen with daring dash

F1 could be interesting in 2022 when a re-do of the car spec package goes into effect. Maybe Ferrar...(Read More)

Hamilton pinches Spanish victory from Verstappen with daring dash

"...Daring...?" Not really. Hamilton in the Mercedes is like Manchester United playing ag...(Read More)

New Zealand man found asleep, drunk under tree

What? "...officers had yet to confirm why the man was sleeping under the tree..." I gues...(Read More)

Phuket ICU beds near critical shortage

I'm sure it will be ok to open up Phuket to tourists on 1 July. Not many will come, fortunately...(Read More)

 

