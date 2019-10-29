Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang wins two major honours at 2019 Haute Grandeur Global Awards

PHUKET: The Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach has won another two major awards for hospitality excellence, as the five-star resort’s winning streak continues.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 29 October 2019, 12:28PM

The Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach has been named ‘Best Hideaway Resort in Asia’ and ‘Best Seaside Resort in Thailand’ at the 2019 Haute Grandeur Global Awards.

The resort has been named “Best Hideaway Resort in Asia” and “Best Seaside Resort in Thailand” at the 2019 Haute Grandeur Global Awards, which honour the best hotel experiences as voted by guests across 172 countries and 90 categories.

Created to celebrate hotel, spa and restaurant excellence, the awards are regarded as the pinnacle of achievement in the global hospitality industry. The winners were officially revealed at a red carpet award ceremony and gala dinner at The St Regis Kuala Lumpur on Oct 19.

The latest awards for the Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach came just two months after the resort won two titles at the World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards.

“We are thrilled to have been recognised by the global hospitality industry once again. The Haute Grandeur Global Awards are a world renowned institution with a reputation for excellence, so to be among the award winners is a truly humbling achievement,” said resort General Manager Gerd Kotlorz.

“With our serene and secluded seafront setting, we strive to be an outstanding hideaway resort and a sensational seaside resort. To win awards in both of these categories is extremely satisfying and shows that we are achieving our goals,” he added.

The Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards were established in 2014 as an independent and unbiased initiative to recognise the highest achievements from across the global hospitality industry. The awards are based on the quality feedback from guests, rather than the quantity of votes by a panel of judges, to guarantee that the awards are a fair and transparent.

The Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach has already won several major international awards since it opened in 2016.