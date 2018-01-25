The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Marriott, Nai Yang Beach named ‘Best International Wedding Venue’

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach has been named as the “Best International Wedding Venue Hotel” in the world at the recent International Hotel Awards 2017.

Press Release

Thursday 25 January 2018, 11:14AM

The seafront resort, located at Nai Yang Beach on Phuket’s northwest coast, received this prestigious award in a gala ceremony held at the famed Savoy Hotel in London on December 4, 2017.

This caps off a successful year for the Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, which opened its doors in summer 2016. The resort was named as “Thailand’s Best Wedding Venue” and “Asia’s Best Wedding Venue” at the Asia Property Awards 2017, which allowed it to compete for the global title in the Grand Final event.

“We are absolutely delighted to have been named as Best International Wedding Venue Hotel,” said David Ippersiel, General Manager, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach.

“The International Hotel Awards sets the standard for excellence within our industry so to receive this accolade is truly exciting.

“When we launched the resort last year we knew that we had a truly unique proposition for the wedding and honeymoon market. With our secluded sandy beach, sublime sunsets and superb team of professional event planners, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach is the ultimate destination for tropical weddings.

C and C Marine

“I would like to thank the International Hotel Awards for recognizing these qualities. We look forward to welcoming even more couples to our resort in future as we continue to create magical memories on the pure shores of Nai Yang Beach,” Mr Ippersiel added.

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach has an extensive array of options for all types of wedding, from traditional Thai ceremonies to Western white weddings, classical Chinese occasions and impressive Indian celebrations.

The resort’s idyllic private beach can host both intimate ceremonies and lavish celebrations, and the Beachfront Pool Villas provide the perfect place for couples to unwind in luxury before and after their “Big Day”.

Groups of wedding guests can be comfortably accommodated in the resort’s collection of contemporary rooms and suites, and delectable wedding menus can be prepared by the resort’s culinary team.

The International Hotel Awards is the only organization in the world to provide five-star accolades to hotels at an international level. The top regional hotels from Asia Pacific, Arabia and Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and UK are judged in 17 categories, and these winners are then entered into the global awards, which ultimately determine the world’s finest resorts and hotels.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Go Eco Phuket petitions to form official marine protection task force

Perhaps GO ECO Phuket, ATUS, and CMAS can join forces and do what Government Officials not have the interest and spirit for to do, despite the instruc...(Read More)

Go Eco Phuket petitions to form official marine protection task force

I hope this is a real serious try ! is it not to late? Horst...(Read More)

Go Eco Phuket petitions to form official marine protection task force

Excellent initiatives shown by this civic minded conservation group, that can galvanise community groups to work together for the good of the communit...(Read More)

Phuket officials set sights on revoking tourism licences for water-safety repeat offenders

The neo-colonialists wanting Police on every street corner, now they want officials on every beach and pier....(Read More)

Girl, 6, injured in Phuket three-vehicle accident

That's why it's called an "accident"...(Read More)

Upgrades for Phuket Gateway underway

A toilet building now under construction and finished April 25 sharp?? Wow, more than 3 months building a toilet unit? Make me think about that Hua ...(Read More)

Upgrades for Phuket Gateway underway

The best 'new landmarks' will be: Good pedestrian walks, protected parking spaces for private cars, now 'bullied away' by tuk tuk dr...(Read More)

Secret money trail bodes ill for brothel

All people involved not want to get the 'Kampols'. Now all officials put their full weight om irrelevant matters around this affair. ( paid s...(Read More)

Secret money trail bodes ill for brothel

Remember: A few days ago the police declared not to go to check out one of the houses ( more north) of this couple. In which country do you get so mu...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.