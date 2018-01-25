Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach has been named as the “Best International Wedding Venue Hotel” in the world at the recent International Hotel Awards 2017.

Thursday 25 January 2018, 11:14AM

The seafront resort, located at Nai Yang Beach on Phuket’s northwest coast, received this prestigious award in a gala ceremony held at the famed Savoy Hotel in London on December 4, 2017.

This caps off a successful year for the Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, which opened its doors in summer 2016. The resort was named as “Thailand’s Best Wedding Venue” and “Asia’s Best Wedding Venue” at the Asia Property Awards 2017, which allowed it to compete for the global title in the Grand Final event.

“We are absolutely delighted to have been named as Best International Wedding Venue Hotel,” said David Ippersiel, General Manager, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach.

“The International Hotel Awards sets the standard for excellence within our industry so to receive this accolade is truly exciting.

“When we launched the resort last year we knew that we had a truly unique proposition for the wedding and honeymoon market. With our secluded sandy beach, sublime sunsets and superb team of professional event planners, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach is the ultimate destination for tropical weddings.

“I would like to thank the International Hotel Awards for recognizing these qualities. We look forward to welcoming even more couples to our resort in future as we continue to create magical memories on the pure shores of Nai Yang Beach,” Mr Ippersiel added.

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach has an extensive array of options for all types of wedding, from traditional Thai ceremonies to Western white weddings, classical Chinese occasions and impressive Indian celebrations.

The resort’s idyllic private beach can host both intimate ceremonies and lavish celebrations, and the Beachfront Pool Villas provide the perfect place for couples to unwind in luxury before and after their “Big Day”.

Groups of wedding guests can be comfortably accommodated in the resort’s collection of contemporary rooms and suites, and delectable wedding menus can be prepared by the resort’s culinary team.

The International Hotel Awards is the only organization in the world to provide five-star accolades to hotels at an international level. The top regional hotels from Asia Pacific, Arabia and Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and UK are judged in 17 categories, and these winners are then entered into the global awards, which ultimately determine the world’s finest resorts and hotels.