Phuket marks zero new daily infections

PHUKET: For the first time since health officials on the island started recording daily new infections during the current outbreak of COVID-19, Phuket has recorded zero new infections for a single day.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 May 2021, 09:41AM

The news was announced by a notice posted by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) last night (May 19).

According to the notice, marked accurate as of 6pm last night, Phuket had marked zero new infections for May 19, leaving the total number of infected cases officially recognised on the island since Apr 3 at 610.

Of those, 491 had been discharged from medical care, while 124 remained under medical care or supervision. Six people who had contracted COVID-19 outside of Phuket were also being treated on the island, the notice said.

So far one person has died during the current ‘Third Wave’ of infection as the result of contracting COVID-19, a 71-year-old man who was already suffering from emphysema.

The notice also marked the revised map showing the location of the infections across the island as follows: