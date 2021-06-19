The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks two new COVID cases, total reaches 701

Phuket marks two new COVID cases, total reaches 701

PHUKET: After two days of recording five new infections each day for the past two days, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily report for today (June 19) marked just two infections for today, bringing the total number of people infected on the island since Apr 3 to 701.

Saturday 19 June 2021, 05:53PM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

« »

The 701 cases do not include six people infected outside Phuket but brought to the island for treatment and one foreigner who was marked as being infected outside the country.

Of the cases recognised since Apr 3, 670 have been released from hospital care while 33 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

The PPHO report for June 13 included an updated map showing the locations of infections on Phuket, as follows:

  • Wichit -  81 infections
  • Phuket Town - 79
  • Patong - 76
  • Rassada - 62
  • Kathu - 55
  • Cherng Talay - 45
  • Chalong - 44
  • Rawai - 44
  • Thepkrasattri - 34
  • Srisoonthorn - 33
  • Kamala - 33
  • Koh Kaew - 26
  • Karon - 30
  • Pa Khlok - 10
  • Mai Khao - 9
  • Sakhu - 9

MASS VACCINATIONS

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) has reported that as of yesterday (June 18) 75% of the target 466,587 people in Phuket to be vaccinated have received at least one vaccination injection.

Thanyapura

The target of 466,587 people in Phuket to be vaccinated has long been reported by officials as 70% of the island’s full population, which must be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity, and has been marked as a critical requirement for reopening the island to receiving foreign tourists on July 1.

The report for yesterday marked that 351,464 had received one vaccination injection and that 205,320 people in Phuket had received two vaccination injections.

 

Of note, after nearly a week of very low figures of people in Phuket registering to be vaccinated, the report for yesterday showed marked improvement over the past few days, with a total of 408,758 people now reported as having registered to receive a state-provided vaccination under the national mass-vaccination campaign.




Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chulalongkorn Hospital launches new transgender health clinic
Phuket fisheries chief defends blacktip shark fishing, ‘not illegal’
Laos national caught in latest Phuket drug arrests
Navy renders assistance to fishermen adrift off Dokmai island
Thousands to get Sinopharm vaccine
Phuket Sandbox: Are we ready?
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Oil-covered sperm whale rescued |:| June 18
Outrage over blacktip reef sharks sold at Phuket fish market
Easing of COVID measures in Phuket yet to be confirmed: Governor
CCSA issues new colour-coded COVID province ranking
New Phuket Provincial Hall touted to open in Sept
Phuket Town market reopens after COVID shutdown
Sperm whale covered with oil rescued at Bang Tao Beach
Govt confirms Phuket 62% vaccinated
Indonesian healthcare workers infected despite having Sinovac jab

 

Phuket community
Phuket fisheries chief defends blacktip shark fishing, ‘not illegal’

Fisherman with Guns - really ? ...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox: Are we ready?

Good on you Christy. and if you get any guff, call the manager or security and MAKE A FUSS. Come on,...(Read More)

Easing of COVID measures in Phuket yet to be confirmed: Governor

you must wear a mask and have your temp tested, everytime you go into the retails chains/malls owned...(Read More)

Outrage over blacktip reef sharks sold at Phuket fish market

Asia is a completely different kettle of fish for all westerners & we have to accept it, esp. be...(Read More)

Outrage over blacktip reef sharks sold at Phuket fish market

Once the oceans no longer have predators and the ecology halts - plankton, which supplies the majori...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox: Are we ready?

In Tops supermarket and a foreigner was maskless breathing all over the open bakery items, no staffe...(Read More)

Govt confirms Phuket 62% vaccinated

Not only are they simply counting out a large portion of residents so as to present fudged numbers, ...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox: Are we ready?

Phuket is dying. The longer this goes on the worse the damage gets. Tourist facing businesses are al...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox: Are we ready?

Please do away eliminate the GPS APP required by Thai government for tourists cell phones as .this d...(Read More)

Outrage over blacktip reef sharks sold at Phuket fish market

Hey Dave_C, I wonder what your are doing that causes people to treat you like s..t? I have lived he...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Thai Residential

 