Phuket marks two new COVID cases, total reaches 701

PHUKET: After two days of recording five new infections each day for the past two days, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily report for today (June 19) marked just two infections for today, bringing the total number of people infected on the island since Apr 3 to 701.

Saturday 19 June 2021, 05:53PM

The 701 cases do not include six people infected outside Phuket but brought to the island for treatment and one foreigner who was marked as being infected outside the country.

Of the cases recognised since Apr 3, 670 have been released from hospital care while 33 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

The PPHO report for June 13 included an updated map showing the locations of infections on Phuket, as follows:

Wichit - 81 infections

Phuket Town - 79

Patong - 76

Rassada - 62

Kathu - 55

Cherng Talay - 45

Chalong - 44

Rawai - 44

Thepkrasattri - 34

Srisoonthorn - 33

Kamala - 33

Koh Kaew - 26

Karon - 30

Pa Khlok - 10

Mai Khao - 9

Sakhu - 9

MASS VACCINATIONS

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) has reported that as of yesterday (June 18) 75% of the target 466,587 people in Phuket to be vaccinated have received at least one vaccination injection.

The target of 466,587 people in Phuket to be vaccinated has long been reported by officials as 70% of the island’s full population, which must be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity, and has been marked as a critical requirement for reopening the island to receiving foreign tourists on July 1.

The report for yesterday marked that 351,464 had received one vaccination injection and that 205,320 people in Phuket had received two vaccination injections.

Of note, after nearly a week of very low figures of people in Phuket registering to be vaccinated, the report for yesterday showed marked improvement over the past few days, with a total of 408,758 people now reported as having registered to receive a state-provided vaccination under the national mass-vaccination campaign.







