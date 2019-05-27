THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket marks third-highest hand, foot and mouth disease infection rate in the country

PHUKET: The Ministry of Public Health is calling on parents and schools to be on the lookout for hand-foot-and-mouth disease (HFMD) – a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children – with Phuket as of Friday (May 24) having the third-highest infection rate in the country.

health
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Monday 27 May 2019, 12:21PM

Sores and lesions are among are the key signs of hand, foot and mouth disease. Photo: NNT

Sores and lesions are among are the key signs of hand, foot and mouth disease. Photo: NNT

The Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control has gone on the offensive to prevent any further infections of hand, foot and mouth disease among young children. Image: DDC / MoPH

The Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control has gone on the offensive to prevent any further infections of hand, foot and mouth disease among young children. Image: DDC / MoPH

The Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control has gone on the offensive to prevent any further infections of hand, foot and mouth disease among young children. Image: DDC / MoPH

The Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control has gone on the offensive to prevent any further infections of hand, foot and mouth disease among young children. Image: DDC / MoPH

The Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control has gone on the offensive to prevent any further infections of hand, foot and mouth disease among young children. Image: DDC / MoPH

The Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control has gone on the offensive to prevent any further infections of hand, foot and mouth disease among young children. Image: DDC / MoPH

The news comes hot on the heels of students returning in the opening weeks of returning to school after long holidays.

HFMD is a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children, characterised by sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet. HFMD is most commonly caused by a coxsackievirus

There is currently no specific treatment for HFMD. The best parents and doctors can do is keep an infected child separated from other children and provide treatment to alleviate signs of infection.

Phuket has the third highest infection rate of hand, foot and mouth disease in Thailand, Dr Thanit Sermkaew, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO), told The Phuket News today (May 27).

“Phuket has the third highest a morbidity rate (infection rate) of hand, foot and mouth disease in Thailand, but I think there is no reason to worry about the situation as the number of people infected is not high and it is quite normal for children to contract HFMD after they return to school and the rainy season returns,” he said.

Dr Thanit explained that from January 1 through May 24, the PPHO had recorded 143 patients with HFMD, giving and infection (“morbidity”) rate of 35.50 per 100,000 (based on the registered population of 402,707 people).

“There have been no deaths,” Dr Thanit confirmed, noting that HFMD is usually a mild disease, and nearly all patients recover fully in seven to 10 days without medical treatment.

“The age group affected the most was 0-4 years old, with a total 130 infants/young children infected, and 5-9 years old, with 11 children infected,” he said.

Mueang District, comprising Phuket Town and the southern end of the island, recorded 58 cases, Kathu District recorded 17 cases and Thalang District recorded 68 cases, Dr Thanit added.

“To prevent any further spread of the disease, where an individual child is found to have HFMD, we have that child not go to school for w week until the child recovers.

“Where two children in the same class are found to have HFMD, we have all the students in the same class stay at home for about one week to make sure the disease does not spread to other children, and we have the classroom cleaned thoroughly” he explained.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“However, so far this year we have not had to suspend any classes,” he added.

Dr Thanit urged parents to check their children for signs of infection, which include low fever, weakness, mouth sores and a rash on the hands and feet.

He also urged parents not to panic.

“Of course take your child to a doctor to be sure, but nearly all children recover with simple rest, good food and keeping them warm to fight the infection,” he said.

“But it is important to keep them away from other children so they don’t become infected too,” he added.

Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, Director-General of the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control, in a statement issued on Friday noted, “Now Thailand is entering the rainy season. The cold and humid air is conducive to the growth of various pathogens. At the same time, students are returning to school.

“Therefore, one disease that requires special attention is hand, foot and mouth disease, which is more common among children under 5 years old.

“This disease can be contracted directly by receiving the virus through the mouth. The virus may also be passed by hands or toys that are contaminated with snot, saliva, water from wound and stool or contact from coughing and sneezing,” he added.

Dr Suwanchai pointed out that from Jan 1 to May 21, the MoPH had recorded 11,107 people throughout the country as having contracted HFMD.

“The most affected age group is 1 year old, followed by 2 years old and 3 years old,” he said.

“The province with the highest a morbidity rate in Thailand is Surat Thani, followed by Chiang Mai, Phuket, Chumphon and Prachuap Khiri Khan,” Dr Suwanchai noted.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Expat health insurance: an alternative in the offing
HM the King donates 1.2 tons of pet food to Phuket shelter
One thousand people walk 256km to support medical marijuana
Commerce Ministry warns of extortionate hospital prices
Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa
Poll finds most Thais starving for holidays
Cabinet approves mandatory health insurance for long-stay visas
Beginner’s meditation for a modern world
Wastewater pouring onto Phuket beaches comes under fire, again
Phuket Opinion: Lives can wait for the money-go-round
Waiting Room: Chalong Hospital delayed as last-minute changes stall
Hospital in hot water over HIV case
Dengue on the decline in Phuket
Australian Ambassador calls for better safety precautions by travellers
Man holds box cutter to own throat at Phuket bank, taken safely into custody

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport taxi driver charged for stabbing fellow driver after ‘joking’ gets out of hand

When Phuket RTP starts check at Phuket International Airport to check any taxi and minivan driver or...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

"Calling adult women "girls" demeans them and that is exactly why it is perpetuated,&...(Read More)

Operators see potential in tourist tax

Dek, thanks for your sharp reaction, in which you confirm that there is no equal treatment in Thail...(Read More)

Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest

Amazing things happen in Amazing Thailand. We all know that by experience. Is it not amazing tha...(Read More)

Truck driver dodges charge for dangerous load as 33 tons of rice flip semi-trailer onto its side

Whatever happened, I doubt the cop could charge him as it happen did not happen on the road... could...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

I'm objecting to a headline, not slang chat at a strip-club. Chauvinists will always defend thei...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

"Semantics," Christy, have you ever notice you are the only one complaining, and there are...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Diving in

It was the activities of all these diving companies that destroyed the corals in the first place....(Read More)

Expat health insurance: an alternative in the offing

ok I'm interested ...(Read More)

Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest

"Immigration told me that my multiple re-entry visa was wrong...."What an amazing story.Tr...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Thai Residential
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club

 