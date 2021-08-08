The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks record 81 new COVID cases on one day

Phuket marks record 81 new COVID cases on one day

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked a record 81 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 8), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,507.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Monday 9 August 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 8) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Aug 7). Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 8) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Aug 7). Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report also marked four new Phuket Sandbox arrivals testing positive for COVID-19, and one more patient infected in another province brought back to Phuket for medical treatment under the “Bring Phuket people home” campaign.

The 81 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to a new record 327, as follows:

  • Aug 2 - 32 news cases
  • Aug 3 - 21 new cases
  • Aug 4 - 65 new cases
  • Aug 5 - 33 new cases
  • Aug 6 - 40 new cases
  • Aug 7 - 40 news cases
  • Aug 8 - 81 new cases

The current total of 1,507 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 31 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 52 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 574 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 976 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

SAii Laguna Phuket

The PPHO daily COVID Situation report is now presented in a format reporting the number of hospital beds available for COVID patients on the island.

The report yesterday marked that Phuket currently has in total 792 beds available for COVID patients. Of the 792 beds available, 534 beds are occupied, leaving 260 beds still available, said the report. (The discrepancy of two beds not accounted for was not explained).

The report also marked that of the 574 patients currently receiving medical care, 19 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday); 190 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and the remaining 320 were designated ‘Green’ patients (+30). (Again, the discrepancy of 45 patients from the total given in the same report was not explained).

The PPHO COVID report for yesterday marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 14.

Phuket officials have recognised five deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 in recent weeks: one death last Wednesday (Aug 4), another last Tuesday (Aug 3), as well as one COVID death each on July 29, July 26 and July 25.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

RAF | 09 August 2021 - 09:56:40 

Well, those figures are well in excess  of those which were stated would cancel the Sandbox experiment. Also would it not be a good idea to publish where the hot spots are so the tourists and the locals could avoid those areas ?

[We post the latest infections map in the image gallery, but do not include the map numbers in the report as they are already out of date -- Ed]

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Swiss tourist killer re-enacts crime
Favipiravir for all COVID-19 patients
Protest leader Penguin put behind bars
Sandbox tourist killer confesses to attacking Swiss woman, denies intent to murder, rape
Danish Sandbox tourist, 58, found safe after trek in Phuket jungle
Phuket COVID cases for ‘Third Wave’ rise to 1,425
Nattawut active as ‘Tony’ itches to return
Police crack down on protesters
Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer
Police chief confirms arrest of Swiss tourist murder suspect in Phuket
Urgent measures announced in hunt for Swiss tourist’s killer
Govt bans coral-damaging sunscreens
COVID stress, mental well-being hits the workforce
Governor leads memorial for Swiss tourist
Bangkok police brace for car mob rally

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer

Disgraceful "journalism." He is the ALLEGED killer until properly tried and convicted. And...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist killer confesses to attacking Swiss woman, denies intent to murder, rape

They interviewed witnesses? What witnesses? Why didn't they stop the attack? She was "naked...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist killer confesses to attacking Swiss woman, denies intent to murder, rape

Kurt: Don't wast your time on these Xymp and his allies like TheTrashKraxh, Ximat, Xigogo, Xiver...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist killer confesses to attacking Swiss woman, denies intent to murder, rape

Nice SCRIPT but BADLY Fabricated !!!...(Read More)

Phuket marks record 81 new COVID cases on one day

Well, those figures are well in excess of those which were stated would cancel the Sandbox experime...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist killer confesses to attacking Swiss woman, denies intent to murder, rape

@sympassion. Very noble to suggest all should think along. Lets wait for very, very well paid Phuket...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist killer confesses to attacking Swiss woman, denies intent to murder, rape

The 'aroused' statement was from a 'source' according to Bangkok post which was then...(Read More)

Police crack down on protesters

@kurt. In case you are not aware Thailand has just been further downgraded by the world organisation...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases for ‘Third Wave’ rise to 1,425

@lelecuneo, it is well known that at entertainment areas, like Bangla, Paradise Complex, and some mo...(Read More)

Govt bans coral-damaging sunscreens

They could save a lot more coral if they cracked down on the speedboats that continually drop their ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket

 