Phuket marks record 81 new COVID cases on one day

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked a record 81 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 8), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,507.

By The Phuket News

Monday 9 August 2021, 09:00AM

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 8) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Aug 7). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report also marked four new Phuket Sandbox arrivals testing positive for COVID-19, and one more patient infected in another province brought back to Phuket for medical treatment under the “Bring Phuket people home” campaign.

The 81 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to a new record 327, as follows:

Aug 2 - 32 news cases

Aug 3 - 21 new cases

Aug 4 - 65 new cases

Aug 5 - 33 new cases

Aug 6 - 40 new cases

Aug 7 - 40 news cases

Aug 8 - 81 new cases

The current total of 1,507 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 31 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 52 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 574 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 976 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID Situation report is now presented in a format reporting the number of hospital beds available for COVID patients on the island.

The report yesterday marked that Phuket currently has in total 792 beds available for COVID patients. Of the 792 beds available, 534 beds are occupied, leaving 260 beds still available, said the report. (The discrepancy of two beds not accounted for was not explained).

The report also marked that of the 574 patients currently receiving medical care, 19 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday); 190 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and the remaining 320 were designated ‘Green’ patients (+30). (Again, the discrepancy of 45 patients from the total given in the same report was not explained).

The PPHO COVID report for yesterday marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 14.

Phuket officials have recognised five deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 in recent weeks: one death last Wednesday (Aug 4), another last Tuesday (Aug 3), as well as one COVID death each on July 29, July 26 and July 25.