tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks National Tree Day

Phuket marks National Tree Day

PHUKET: Phuket officials today (May 13) marked National Tree Day with the distribution of more nearly 2,000 trees to be planted in the protected forest area on Khao Toh Sae in Rassada.

EnvironmentCommunity
By The Phuket News

Friday 13 May 2022, 05:13PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew led activities at Wat Kosit Wihan in Rassada this morning, joined by Phra Khru Mettaphirom, the senior abbot for Phuket, who led a blessing ceremony.

Wattanapong Suksai, Director of the Phuket office of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, explained that a Cabinet Resolution on January 31, 1989 approved the 15th day of the 6th lunar month, or Visakha Bucha day of every year, to be commemorated as National Tree Day.

Henceforth, the Royal Forest Department, the Ministry of Interior and other agencies organised activities each year to mark National Tree Day, he said.

“It is an important day for all people to plant trees to help increase forest resources. which is beneficial to the nation to promote and motivate Thai people to recognise and cherish forest resources, leading to conservation and knowing how to make the most of natural resources to be preserved for further,” Mr Wattanapong said.

AXA Insurance PCL

This year provincial officials dedicated their forest-planting activities to the ​​Khao Toh Sae National Forest Reserve, which covers ​​520 rai behind Wat Kosit Wihan.

“The terrain is mountainous with slopes. The natural forest condition is quite complete, but there are signs of deterioration,” Mr Wattanapong said.

Participants today scattered seeds for some 500 jackfruit trees throughout the forest and planted a further 500 seedlings of Takien thong, Payom and Yang Na trees.

The Phuket Provincial Agriculture Office donated 180 native durian trees and banana cultivars, of which 90 trees were donated to to Wat Kosit Wihan and another 90 trees were donated to Wat Charoen Samanakit (Wat Lang San).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Food Safety and Nutrition Fair underway in Wichit
PWA plants trees to honour King Rama IX
Blazing Saddles: Count your blessings… and your livers!
Marriott Bonvoy celebrates the Joy of Gastronomy in Thailand with two-month food festival
Doctor Strange: A spellbinding experience
Grip It kicks it up a gear
Zac Efron glisters in ‘Gold’
Romancing ’The Lost City’
UWC Thailand alumnus hoping for help in funding sisters’ exit from Afghanistan
Green Thoughts: Top pot plants for shade
Marriott and Living Waters Phuket team up
Jude Law turns it on as ‘Fantastic Beasts’ matures
[VIDEO] Rawai Boxing Stadium! || Phuket: You Should Go There #9
Phuket Music Scene: Eurasia PK ‒ Staying alive in Phuket
Family fun ‘Sonic’ returns

 

Phuket community
PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

@Kurt And do you think if Prayut changes his "stance" it would help to stabilize the pr...(Read More)

Finland poised for NATO membership as Ukraine war crimps Russian gas

European Press; Monday, May 16th, Sweden expects to apply officially for NATO membership. Finland s...(Read More)

Test & Go cancellation yet to yield Phuket gains

Expect these numbers decrease too. Once the inrush effect has worn off the number of applications fo...(Read More)

Test & Go cancellation yet to yield Phuket gains

And still the advertised requirements are confusing. You need insurance and proof of vaccination to ...(Read More)

Police ramp up search for missing German tourist

Nobody knows the families circumstances, so it's not fair making comments about her not being ta...(Read More)

Finland poised for NATO membership as Ukraine war crimps Russian gas

A shocking report about Russian war crimes in Ukraine. And due to this Russian war can the world buc...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

Due to this Russian war, Thai oil/fuel/gas/food prices going up in Thailand. Airlines ( tourists) ha...(Read More)

‘We’re open for business’

Ironic that this story sits next to one about an alcohol ban!...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

@skorchio, seen lack of interest of Phuket officialdom about this criminal affair ( They were just...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Kurt, thanks for you kind wishes regarding my health. The airlines you mention don't fly out of ...(Read More)

 

Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 