Phuket marks National Tree Day

PHUKET: Phuket officials today (May 13) marked National Tree Day with the distribution of more nearly 2,000 trees to be planted in the protected forest area on Khao Toh Sae in Rassada.

EnvironmentCommunity

By The Phuket News

Friday 13 May 2022, 05:13PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew led activities at Wat Kosit Wihan in Rassada this morning, joined by Phra Khru Mettaphirom, the senior abbot for Phuket, who led a blessing ceremony.

Wattanapong Suksai, Director of the Phuket office of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, explained that a Cabinet Resolution on January 31, 1989 approved the 15th day of the 6th lunar month, or Visakha Bucha day of every year, to be commemorated as National Tree Day.

Henceforth, the Royal Forest Department, the Ministry of Interior and other agencies organised activities each year to mark National Tree Day, he said.

“It is an important day for all people to plant trees to help increase forest resources. which is beneficial to the nation to promote and motivate Thai people to recognise and cherish forest resources, leading to conservation and knowing how to make the most of natural resources to be preserved for further,” Mr Wattanapong said.

This year provincial officials dedicated their forest-planting activities to the ​​Khao Toh Sae National Forest Reserve, which covers ​​520 rai behind Wat Kosit Wihan.

“The terrain is mountainous with slopes. The natural forest condition is quite complete, but there are signs of deterioration,” Mr Wattanapong said.

Participants today scattered seeds for some 500 jackfruit trees throughout the forest and planted a further 500 seedlings of Takien thong, Payom and Yang Na trees.

The Phuket Provincial Agriculture Office donated 180 native durian trees and banana cultivars, of which 90 trees were donated to to Wat Kosit Wihan and another 90 trees were donated to Wat Charoen Samanakit (Wat Lang San).