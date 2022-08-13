Phuket marks Mother’s Day with merit-making

PHUKET: The formal celebrations to commemorate the 90th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, yesterday (Aug 12) concluded with a candle-lighting ceremony at the Auditorium at Phuket Provincial hall last night.

culture

By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 August 2022, 11:30AM

The ceremony, led by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, was attended by a host of Phuket’s top-ranking officials and leading business people, as well as Royal Volunteers and other members of the public.

At the auspicious time of 7:19pm, the governor led the offering of blessings, the lighting of candles and the singing of a song in praise of Her Majesty.

The formal celebrations began yesterday with the offering of alms to monks at 7:19am, followed by a multifaith ceremony honoured by representatives of five religions at 9:09am.

Among the many other activities held to honour the auspicious occasion of Queen Sirikit’s birthday, also celebrated throughout the country as Mother’s Day, were “Big Cleaning Day” activities held at main beaches and popular tourist areas.

The donating of blood, for many years now a tradition among many Thaias as a form of making merit, was also encouraged with a mobile blood donation clinic set up at Limelight Avenue shopping mall in Phuket Town.

A special event organised for Mother’s Day this year was the 30-kilometre “Ride for Mom” big bike ride from the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai to Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina in Kow Kaew, where celebrations continued with a “Mother’s Day Dinner” and a concert by Thai folk rock legends Carabao.

More than 1,500 vehicles joined the motorcade, said Wittaya Singkala, secretary of the Phuket Bike Week Association.

Proceeds from the event, which also included a fashion show featuring traditional Thai fabrics, saw proceeds go towards buying heart surgery medical equipment for Vachira Phuket Hospital.