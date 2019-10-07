Phuket marks last day of Vegetarian Festival

PHUKET: The main festivities of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival will conclude tonight with devotees from at least 30 shrines across the island leading street processions through the heart of Phuket Town and terminating at Saphan Hin tonight (Oct 7).



By The Phuket News

Monday 7 October 2019, 06:20PM

Devotees from the Sui Boon Tong Shrine (Lo Rong) conduct their the street procession thorugh the heart of Phuket Town this morning (Oct 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The final day of activities today saw street processions this morning by devotees from the Sui Boon Tong Shrine (Lo Rong) as well as the Ngor Hian Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Khian) and the Bang Koo Shrine north of Phuket Town.

The final ritual tonight will conclude with a bonfire at Saphan Hin to bid farewell to the Jade Emperor and the Nine Emperor gods, who have walked the Earth during the Phuket Vegetarian festival.

People looking to line the streets tonight to witness the spectacle are warned that the final night’s festivities traditionally involve a barrage of firecrackers for every procession taking party, and a salutation of large fireworks at Saphan Hin at midnight to bid the gods farewell.

Tomorrow, to formally conclude the festival, ritual ceremonies will be performed at participating shrines across the island along with the lowering of Go Teng poles to mark the end of this year’s festival.