Phuket marks His Majesty’s birthday

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew this morning led a series of ceremonies to homage to His Majesty King Vachiralongkorn to honour the monarch on his 71st birthday today (July 28).

culture
By The Phuket News

Friday 28 July 2023 10:40 AM

The official events to honour the royal birthday began at Phuket Provincial Hall at 7:30am with a mass blessing ceremony led by the abbot of Wat Thepwanaram (Wat Manik), followed by the giving of alms to 50 monks to make merit for His Majesty.

At 8:30am, Governor Narong led officials in a ceremony at the Phuket Auditorium, located at the Provincial hall complex, to pledge an oath of allegiance and vow “to be good civil servants of the land for the year 2023”, said an official report of the events.

The event included the playing of the royal anthem and anthem of the king, with all present singing in unison.

At 5pm today there will be a blessings ceremony and a candle-lighting ceremony at the Auditorium to offer blessings to His Majesty the King.

