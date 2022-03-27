BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022

Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022

PHUKET: Yesterday (Mar 26), Phuket residents joined environmentally conscious people around the globe for the Earth Hour by switching off non-essential electric lights to draw attention to climate change.

environment
By The Phuket News

Sunday 27 March 2022, 01:00PM

Phuket marked Earth Hour 2022 on Mar 26, but you can contribute anytime. Photo: Patong Municipality

Phuket marked Earth Hour 2022 on Mar 26, but you can contribute anytime. Photo: Patong Municipality

As announced by Patong Municipality, non-essential lights went off from 8.30pm till 9.30pm in Phuket’s renowned resort city. The same was done simultaneously in numerous places of the UTC+7 time zone spreading from as far as Norilsk (Russia) in the North to Christmas Island (Australia) in the South and including all of Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam. Then the turn was passed to the next time zone.

Started in 2007 by the World Wide Fund for Nature as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney, Earth Hour has by now become a catalyst for positive environmental impact with an impressive success record. Literally millions take part in the event every year to draw attention to environmental issues – and officials cannot ignore the numbers of those asking for actions to be taken.

Earth Hour shows climate-sceptic governments that people are concerned about climate change. As a result of Earth Hour’s efforts, in 2012 Russia passed a law to better protect seas from oil pollution. Earth Hour was instrumental for the creation of Argentina’s largest marine protected area and the first-ever Earth Hour forest in Uganda. Following successful Earth Hour campaigns, plastic bags were banned on the Galapagos Islands and 5 mn sq km French Polynesia’s exclusive economic zone were classified as a managed marine area.

To learn more about how to support Earth Hour efforts on any chosen day of year, please visit www.earthhour.org.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 28 March 2022 - 10:42:52 

Renowned resort city??? Who thought that one up! LOL. We didn't notice anyone turning lights off at all, anywhere. Where was this supposed to have happened?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land
More stable power supply hoped for mid-year
Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues
Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks
Phuket marks 258 new COVID cases, two more deaths
SSO warns hospitals: treat COVID patients or be delisted
Second black box of crashed China Eastern plane recovered: state media
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge
15 illegal migrants sharing a single Pajero nabbed in Kanchanaburi
Govt spokesman tests positive for COVID-19, forced to work from home
Thailand to continue treating COVID-19 patients with local healing herb, favipiravir
Dead body found in Phuket mangroves
Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?
Biden says ‘butcher’ Putin ‘cannot remain in power’
Phuket Opinion: Patong public transport drivers shine again

 

Phuket community
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge

Last paragraph makes no sense. Arrivals in January should be at least 50,000 a day (working back fro...(Read More)

Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues

Flip... flop... flip... flop... flip... ... ... flop Welcome to Thailand....(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Rich people are not going to want to reside in a developing country with a corrupted police force ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong public transport drivers shine again

Anyone stupid enoug to leave the keys in their vehicle and walk away is asking for trouble. Anyone s...(Read More)

Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022

Renowned resort city??? Who thought that one up! LOL. We didn't notice anyone turning lights off...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

Yesterday there were only 9 infected arrivals. Surely that reflects the low numbers of tourists comi...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Venom in the tail. ..."Things come with certain limitations". These limitations give you a...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

@ Sir Burr, the answer on your question is: A Thai bureaucraat who arrives in morning at his office...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

The true Phuket tourism drama is contained in what ms Nanrhasiri is NOT talking about. It's a b...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

A new piece of TAT fantasy: The "Multiplier Effect". Let's wait for next TAT fairy tai...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
PaintFX

 