BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks Chulalongkorn Day

Phuket marks Chulalongkorn Day

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Government officers held a wreath-laying ceremony yesterday (Oct 23) in remembrance of the death of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) to show loyalty to the King who is deeply honoured and revered by many of the Thai people.

culture
By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 October 2021, 11:05AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew presided over the ceremony, held at the King Chulalongkorn Memorial in front of Phuket Provincial Hall. Present to pay their respects were many other senior provincial officials.

King Chulalongkorn the Great, or Rama V, reigned as King of Thailand from 1868 to 1910. He died on the evening of October 23, 1910.

He is recognised for the abolition of slavery in Thailand, the implementation of European-style currency, reforming the banking system and introducing the modern form of government administration throughout the country.

He was given the royal title “Somdej Phra Piyamaharaj”, which means, “The King who is dearly loved by the people.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man, 71, beaten heavily in gold shop robbery
Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass
Push for Russia, India to be added to quarantine-free list
Phuket marks 124 new COVID cases, four more deaths
Silver linings tempered by cautious optimism
We can’t go back to our old ways, Phuket marine industry cautioned
Govt ramps up reopening plan
Phuket marks 118 new COVID cases, six more deaths
Thailand Pass starts Nov 1, refunds on COE bookings allowed
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Details of Thailand reopening revealed, BJJ World Record attempt in Phuket |:| October 22
Rassada launches job creation project
Curfew to end in 17 tourist provinces
Phuket local food served in domestic tourism push
Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin kills woman on set
Jetstar to resume Sydney - Phuket flights in January

 

Phuket community
When insurance skips a beat

Hospitals run for profit with zero oversight, insurance companies run for profit with zero oversight...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

For those that seem concerned about infected farangs infecting the island -despite being vaccinated ...(Read More)

We can’t go back to our old ways, Phuket marine industry cautioned

The greedy speed boat operators don't care about the environment, they only care about money. As...(Read More)

We can’t go back to our old ways, Phuket marine industry cautioned

Fascinated@ probably an over generalisation raising awareness is a start we cant all sit on our hand...(Read More)

Phuket marks 118 new COVID cases, six more deaths

OR...Deaths starting occurring after lockdowns were lifted because there was too much reliance on ...(Read More)

Silver linings tempered by cautious optimism

Yet about a mile north in Layan 3 projects have launched recently- and um..where are their masks? ...(Read More)

We can’t go back to our old ways, Phuket marine industry cautioned

Unfortunately Thai 'experts' do not care about what foreigners say- at the end of the day it...(Read More)

Phuket marks 118 new COVID cases, six more deaths

Interesting... so almost no deaths before the vaccine rollout, and after the vaccine rollout with mo...(Read More)

Three schemes set to welcome visitors

Kurt I had to accept the sugar water as that's all I could get. Second dose was AZ though and I...(Read More)

Three schemes set to welcome visitors

Please choose from: 1) Confusing, 2) A lot more confusing and 3) Slightly less confusing and subjec...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Phuket Property
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center

 