Phuket marks Chulalongkorn Day

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Government officers held a wreath-laying ceremony yesterday (Oct 23) in remembrance of the death of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) to show loyalty to the King who is deeply honoured and revered by many of the Thai people.

culture

By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 October 2021, 11:05AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew presided over the ceremony, held at the King Chulalongkorn Memorial in front of Phuket Provincial Hall. Present to pay their respects were many other senior provincial officials.

King Chulalongkorn the Great, or Rama V, reigned as King of Thailand from 1868 to 1910. He died on the evening of October 23, 1910.

He is recognised for the abolition of slavery in Thailand, the implementation of European-style currency, reforming the banking system and introducing the modern form of government administration throughout the country.

He was given the royal title “Somdej Phra Piyamaharaj”, which means, “The King who is dearly loved by the people.”