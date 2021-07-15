The Phuket News
Phuket marks another three Sandbox tourist infections

PHUKET: Another three Sandbox tourists have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of Sandbox tourists who have tested positive for the virus since July 1 to 10, according to the daily COVID situation report issued by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) report for yesterday (July 14)

COVID-19Coronavirus
By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 July 2021, 10:25AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report also marked eight new local infections, bringing the total number of people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 to 797.

All Phuket Sandbox arrivals who test positive after landing in Phuket are not included in the total number of infections on the island, despite testing negative immediately after landing at the airport but testing positive after their first week on the island.

The 797 also does not include six people infected outside Phuket but brought to the island for treatment, or two foreigners who have been recorded as being infected outside the country.

Of the 797 cases recognised since Apr 3, 730 have been released from hospital care while 76 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

Thanyapura

So far nine people have died from being infected with COVID-19 since Apr 3, the report noted.

The PPHO’s updated map showing the locations of infections across the island since Apr 3 reported as follows:

  • Wichit - 107 infections
  • Patong - 81 (was previously marked as 81)
  • Phuket Town - 86
  • Rassada - 78
  • Kathu - 60
  • Chalong - 54
  • Rawai - 47
  • Cherng Talay - 45 (was previously marked as 48)
  • Thepkrasattri - 38
  • Srisoonthorn - 39
  • Kamala - 33
  • Karon - 33
  • Koh Kaew - 29
  • Mai Khao - 12 (was previously marked as 13)
  • Pa Khlok - 10
  • Sakhu - 10



