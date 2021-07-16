Phuket marks another 11 local infections

PHUKET: Phuket officials recorded 11 new local infections on the island yesterday, bringing the total number of infections in the past seven days to 42.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Friday 16 July 2021, 09:53AM

The PPHO report noted that the 11 new local infections brought the total number of people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 to 807.

The report marked no new Sandbox tourists confirmed as infected with COVID-19, leaving the total number of Sandbox tourists confirmed infected after landing on the island at 10.

All Phuket Sandbox arrivals who test positive after landing in Phuket are not included in the total number of infections on the island (now 807), despite testing negative immediately after landing at the airport but testing positive after their first week on the island.

The 807 also does not include six people infected outside Phuket but brought to the island for treatment, or three foreigners who have been recorded as being infected outside the country.

Of the 807 cases recognised since Apr 3, 737 have been released from hospital care while 80 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

So far nine people have died from being infected with COVID-19 since Apr 3, the report noted.

The PPHO’s updated map showing the locations of infections across the island since Apr 3 reported as follows: