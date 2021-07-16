The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks another 11 local infections

Phuket marks another 11 local infections

PHUKET: Phuket officials recorded 11 new local infections on the island yesterday, bringing the total number of infections in the past seven days to 42.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 16 July 2021, 09:53AM

The number of local infections since July 1. Source: PPHO

The number of local infections since July 1. Source: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report noted that the 11 new local infections brought the total number of people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 to 807.

The report marked no new Sandbox tourists confirmed as infected with COVID-19, leaving the total number of Sandbox tourists confirmed infected after landing on the island at 10.

All Phuket Sandbox arrivals who test positive after landing in Phuket are not included in the total number of infections on the island (now 807), despite testing negative immediately after landing at the airport but testing positive after their first week on the island.

The 807 also does not include six people infected outside Phuket but brought to the island for treatment, or three foreigners who have been recorded as being infected outside the country.

Of the 807 cases recognised since Apr 3, 737 have been released from hospital care while 80 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

So far nine people have died from being infected with COVID-19 since Apr 3, the report noted.

The PPHO’s updated map showing the locations of infections across the island since Apr 3 reported as follows:

  • Wichit - 110 (+3) infections
  • Patong - 83 (+2)
  • Phuket Town - 87 (+1)
  • Rassada - 78
  • Kathu - 60
  • Chalong - 54
  • Rawai - 47
  • Cherng Talay - 45
  • Srisoonthorn - 39
  • Thepkrasattri - 38
  • Kamala - 35 (+2)
  • Karon - 33
  • Koh Kaew - 29
  • Mai Khao - 12
  • Pa Khlok - 11 (+1)
  • Sakhu - 10

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Grasshopper | 16 July 2021 - 09:58:14 

So, an increase of 11, however the area totals only show an increase of 9.   Which is it?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

30% of arrivals denied entry to Phuket on Day 1 of new entry requirements
Hundreds missing in Germany as floods batter Europe
Police bust Phuket Town drug dealer... again
Long-stay visas, EVs to help spur economy
COVID visa extensions open for two more months
Thai Red Cross plans 1m free Moderna vaccines
EU restricts travel from Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: AstraZeneca vaccine mess, Rawai bars as restaurants? Tighter checks begin |:| July 15
Stuck in Sandbox quarantine: A tourist offers a list of suggestions
Rawai bars encouraged to reopen as restaurants
Samui quietly reopens to vaccinated foreign travellers
Soldiers to man checkpoint onto Phuket
Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests
Tighter checks, but Phuket rules for travelling to Phang Nga unchanged
Ministry mulls vaccine export quota

 

Phuket community
COVID visa extensions open for two more months

If we come early to extend will the 60 day extension be from the expiration date or from the date we...(Read More)

Long-stay visas, EVs to help spur economy

'Electricity generation through clean energy. Does this mean that plans for building thai coal-f...(Read More)

Stuck in Sandbox quarantine: A tourist offers a list of suggestions

(Paddy): She is risking her health and wasting her money & life, the GANGSTERS never take advice...(Read More)

Long-stay visas, EVs to help spur economy

The deputy prime minister had a nice dream. ( is he a general?) Let's hope the Immigration has ...(Read More)

Stuck in Sandbox quarantine: A tourist offers a list of suggestions

The site where you book your ALQ hotel lists prices of all hotels and what to expect, including all ...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests

Kurt correct 100%. I give Bkk hospital 10 out of 10, they saved my life. They discovered I had a ver...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests

ematt, I had to wait 10 hours for 2 days in a row to see the surgeon with their farang lady translat...(Read More)

Rawai bars encouraged to reopen as restaurants

Drinking Beer out of a coffee cup in a so called restaurant and have to pay is not my bag. I rather ...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests

ematt, glad you are happy with those quacks . I'm glad I panicked as you say , it probably saved...(Read More)

Phuket marks another 11 local infections

So, an increase of 11, however the area totals only show an increase of 9. Which is it?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SAii Laguna Phuket

 