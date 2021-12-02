BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 96 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 96 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec1) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 17,903.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 2 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 1, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:08am.

The report marked four infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and one new infection among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 137. After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October, officials marked 18 deaths for November.

Meanwhile, the 96 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 813, as follows:

  • Nov 25 - 128 new cases
  • Nov 26 - 149 new cases
  • Nov 27 - 122 new cases
  • Nov 28 - 133 new cases
  • Nov 29 - 93 new cases
  • Nov 30 - 92 new cases
  • Dec 1 - 96 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 35 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 262 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 22 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 1, 1,044 people were under medical care or supervision, four more than the 1,038 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 16,859 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 95 more than the 16,764 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 20 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by 22, from 91 to 113

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Dec 1, there were three ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 110 ‘Yellow’ patients (-2) and 129 ‘Green’ patients (-19).

A further 419 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-24), and 113 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+6), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 1 also marked that of 2,636 hospital beds in total available (-108 from yesterday), 813 were occupied (+39).

Nasa12 | 02 December 2021 - 09:11:29 

Why are the most of the schools closed in and around Phuket town “Covid-19“ ?

 

