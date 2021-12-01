BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 92 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 92 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 30) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 17,803.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Nov 29, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:03pm.

The report marked one new infection among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and and no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 137. After 55 COVID deaths in September and 44 deaths in October, officials marked 18 deaths for November.

Meanwhile, the 92 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 827, as follows:

  • Nov 24 - 110 new cases
  • Nov 25 - 128 new cases
  • Nov 26 - 149 new cases
  • Nov 27 - 122 new cases
  • Nov 28 - 133 new cases
  • Nov 29 - 93 new cases
  • Nov 30 - 92 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 35 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 258 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 21 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Nov 30, 1,038 people were under medical care or supervision, 26 fewer than the 1,064 reported yesterday.

AXA Insurance PCL

The report also marked 16,764 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 119 more than the 16,645 reported yesterday.

The report recorded seven people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by five, from 86 to 91

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 30, there were three ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 112 ‘Yellow’ patients (-1) and 148 ‘Green’ patients (zero change).

A further 443 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+31), and 107 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+21), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Nov 30 also marked that of 2744 hospital beds in total available (-12 from yesterday), 813 were occupied (+51).

