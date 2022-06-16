Tengoku
Phuket marks 9 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked nine new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (June 15), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,190.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 June 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for June 15, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 10:49pm*.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the number of COVID deaths for June at one and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 119.

Officials marked five COVID deaths in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the nine new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 94, as follows:

  • June 9 - 10 new cases
  • June 10 - 12 new cases
  • June 11 - 13 new cases
  • June 12 - 14 new cases
  • June 13 -  24 new cases
  • June 14 - 12 new cases
  • June 15 - 9 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for June 15, there are 52 people under medical care or supervision, eight fewer than the 60 reported yesterday.

Brightview Center

The report also marked 17 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 274 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for June 15, there are 13 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 46 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 140 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 59 were occupied (zero change).

* The Phuket Info Center posted their report at 8:10pm

 

Phuket community
Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

@K " we all can meet here in harmony and with respect for each other " You mean like a...(Read More)

South African caught smuggling cocaine at Phuket airport

@Kakka2 As stupid as it gets !...(Read More)

Foreigners sought for hit and run in Phuket

@Kurt Nice description of the roads in European cities ! But here we have a case of a hit and run ...(Read More)

Foreigners sought for hit and run in Phuket

i'm sure they will fin them and charge them..one more reason because they are farang..lol.. i wo...(Read More)

Mask requirement to be dropped outdoors, low-risk areas

Good news. Heck there are only 20-30 deaths daily so why be concerned? Same reason nothing is done...(Read More)

Foreigners sought for hit and run in Phuket

How difficult is it for a police force to find a car with a complete description AND the plate numbe...(Read More)

South African caught smuggling cocaine at Phuket airport

they will make them minister soon..lol...(Read More)

Foreigners sought for hit and run in Phuket

I hope the police will catch this cowardly criminal as soon as possible....(Read More)

Last tigers rescued as Phuket Zoo closes for good

Excellent news- the place was an inhumane disgrace. Lets hope the animals have some quality of life ...(Read More)

Foreigners sought for hit and run in Phuket

In Europe many cities had 3 lane roads for cars. Now already many years: 1 lane for pedestrians, 1 l...(Read More)

 

