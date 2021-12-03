Phuket marks 86 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 86 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 2) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 17,990.

By The Phuket News

Friday 3 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 1, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:40am.

The report marked no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among Test & Go tourists, but one new infection among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 137. After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October, officials marked 18 deaths for November.

Meanwhile, the 86 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 771, as follows:

Nov 26 - 149 new cases

Nov 27 - 122 new cases

Nov 28 - 133 new cases

Nov 29 - 93 new cases

Nov 30 - 92 new cases

Dec 1 - 96 new cases

Dec 2 - 86 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 36 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 262 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 22 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 2, 1,033 people were under medical care or supervision, 11 fewer than the 1,044 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 16,957 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 98 more than the 16,859 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 11 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by seven, from 113 to 120.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Dec 2, there were three ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 91 ‘Yellow’ patients (-19) and 134 ‘Green’ patients (+5).

A further 384 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-35), and 120 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+7), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 2 also marked that of 2,643 hospital beds in total available (+7 from yesterday), 732 were occupied (-81).