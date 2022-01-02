Phuket marks 85 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 85 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 1), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 19,924.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 2 January 2022, 10:00AM

The PPHO report for Jan 1, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:47am.

The report marked 22 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 18 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

Of note, after 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 85 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 377, as follows:

Dec 26 - 38 new cases

Dec 27 - 31 new cases

Dec 28 - 30 new cases

Dec 29 - 43 new cases

Dec 30 - 86 new cases

Dec 31 - 64 new cases

Jan 1 - 85 new cases

The report marked 22 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 392 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 240 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 612 people were under medical care or supervision, 56 more than the 556 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 19,313 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 72 more than the 19,241 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 10 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 37 to 26.

According to the report for Jan 1, there are zero ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 124 ‘Yellow’ patients (+10) and 49 ‘Green’ patients (+10) in care.

A further 271 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+69), and 37 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 1 also marked that of 1938 hospital beds in total available (-17), 481 were occupied (+89).