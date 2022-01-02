BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 85 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 85 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 85 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 1), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 19,924.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 2 January 2022, 10:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report for Jan 1, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:47am.

The report marked 22 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 18 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

Of note, after 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 85 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 377, as follows:

  • Dec 26 - 38 new cases
  • Dec 27 - 31 new cases
  • Dec 28 - 30 new cases
  • Dec 29 - 43 new cases
  • Dec 30 - 86 new cases
  • Dec 31 - 64 new cases
  • Jan 1 - 85 new cases

The report marked 22 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 392 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 240 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 612 people were under medical care or supervision, 56 more than the 556 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 19,313 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 72 more than the 19,241 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 10 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 37 to 26.

According to the report for Jan 1, there are zero ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 124 ‘Yellow’ patients (+10) and 49 ‘Green’ patients (+10) in care.

A further 271 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+69), and 37 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 1 also marked that of 1938 hospital beds in total available (-17), 481 were occupied (+89).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 02 January 2022 - 10:36:46 

What a complete freak show at Hospitals on Phuket right now.Someone with all the symptoms,feeling very weak and positive tested by a home test kit is declined any treatment.They test you twice for Covid first and if these test are positive you can get a chance for a room.But they want to give you Para. for first aid treatment at home.! Wow !

Kurt | 02 January 2022 - 10:25:19 

Test & Go (now stopped), Sandbox schemes, testing before flights to Phuket, testing after arrival + SHA quarantine. At same time a program: " Bring infected Phuket people home".  That must be done by THAI as other airlines accept no positive tested travellers boarding!  Where is the mind? Bring only Phuketians home after they recovered while being abroad.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Let 2021 set sail
Army probes Democrat claims of poll meddling
Five injured on Day 3 of Seven Days road-safety campaign
Omicron in Patong: 11 cases confirmed on Soi Bangla
Only four injured in New Year road accidents, report Phuket officials
Care for fellow Thais, says HM
Phuket sees in New Year with Bocelli, 20,000-firework spectacle
Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players
Last Phuket sunset for 2021 disappoints crowds
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket New Year Countdown all set, Road accident tallies || December 31
‘Snow guns’ spewing Beijing Olympics snow raise environment concerns
New Year holiday starts with 39 road deaths, 362 injured
Two injured in first day of Phuket road safety campaign for New Year
Hotel generator sparks fire at Koh Rang Noi

 

Phuket community
New Cherng Talay OrBorTor chief takes office

@Timothy, don't expect to much of fact that MaAnn is gone. Many years the government staff under...(Read More)

New Year holiday starts with 39 road deaths, 362 injured

Drivers do not become "Accidentally Drunk"....(Read More)

New Year holiday starts with 39 road deaths, 362 injured

,,I believe the % of accidents caused by drunk driving is a lot higher than stated.If you are a fore...(Read More)

New Year holiday starts with 39 road deaths, 362 injured

As a victim of a drunk female driver on an AU road driving a unregistered & uninsured vehicle on...(Read More)

Phuket marks 85 new COVID cases, no new deaths

What a complete freak show at Hospitals on Phuket right now.Someone with all the symptoms,feeling ve...(Read More)

Five injured on Day 3 of Seven Days road-safety campaign

"There must be a search for the cause of accidents", said a Thai V/G, who obviously is bor...(Read More)

Phuket marks 85 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Test & Go (now stopped), Sandbox schemes, testing before flights to Phuket, testing after arriva...(Read More)

Omicron in Patong: 11 cases confirmed on Soi Bangla

10 international arrivals positive tested? When it is Omicron than during the flights some cabin cre...(Read More)

Omicron in Patong: 11 cases confirmed on Soi Bangla

It is complete nonsense to state that since Dec 13 only 125 Omicron cases are here. Officially talli...(Read More)

Five injured on Day 3 of Seven Days road-safety campaign

Yeah, I really trust the info coming from the Office of Public Relations. "Yes...everything is ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PKF Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thanyapura

 