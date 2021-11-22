BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 83 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 83 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 21) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 16,765.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 22 November 2021, 08:41AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Nov 21, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:24pm.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals, but no new infections among Test & Go tourists and no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 133. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in October and so far 14 deaths this month.

Meanwhile, the 83 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 448, as follows:

  • Nov 15 - 48 new cases
  • Nov 16 - 52 new cases
  • Nov 17 - 69 new cases
  • Nov 18 - 69 new cases
  • Nov 19 - 63 new cases
  • Nov 20 - 64 new cases
  • Nov 21 - 83 new cases

The report marked 11 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 35 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 246 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and just 15 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 684 people were under medical care or supervision, 16 more than the 668 reported for Nov 20.

The report also marked 16,081 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 68 more than the 16,013 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 13 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 19, from 169 to 150.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 21, there were just two ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 93 ‘Yellow’ patients (+17) and 81 ‘Green’ patients (+18).

A further 140 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+6), and 149 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-17), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 2,789 hospital beds in total available (+19), 465 were occupied (+24 from yesterday).

