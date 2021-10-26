Phuket marks 83 new COVID cases, four more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 83 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 25) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 14,860.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeathhealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 12:39am today, reported three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and four new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked four new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 115. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 40 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 83 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 815, as follows:

Oct 19 - 132 new cases

Oct 20 - 140 new cases

Oct 21 - 126 new cases

Oct 22 - 118 new cases

Oct 23 - 124 new cases

Oct 24 - 92 new cases

Oct 25 - 83 new cases

The current total of 14,860 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 34 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 180 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 1,313 people were under medical care or supervision, 137 fewer than the 1,450 reported the day before.

The report also marked 13,622 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 223 more than the 13,399 reported yesterday.

The report recorded just 17 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 67, from 537 470.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 5,866 beds available for COVID patients (-26 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket descreased from 1,507 to 1,322 (-185 from yesterday) ‒ with the 1,322 beds occupied representing 22.54% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased, from 4,385 to 4,544 (+159 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,544 beds available representing 77.46% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 30 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change since Oct 19), 319 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-32 from yesterday), and 159 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-7 from yesterday).