BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 83 new COVID cases, four more deaths

Phuket marks 83 new COVID cases, four more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 83 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 25) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 14,860.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeathhealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 12:39am today, reported three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and four new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked four new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 115. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 40 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 83 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 815, as follows:

  • Oct 19 - 132 new cases
  • Oct 20 - 140 new cases
  • Oct 21 - 126 new cases
  • Oct 22 - 118 new cases
  • Oct 23 - 124 new cases
  • Oct 24 - 92 new cases
  • Oct 25 - 83 new cases

The current total of 14,860 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 34 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 180 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 1,313 people were under medical care or supervision, 137 fewer than the 1,450 reported the day before.

The report also marked 13,622 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 223 more than the 13,399 reported yesterday.

The report recorded just 17 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 67, from 537 470.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 5,866 beds available for COVID patients (-26 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket descreased from 1,507 to 1,322 (-185 from yesterday) ‒ with the 1,322 beds occupied representing 22.54% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased, from 4,385 to 4,544 (+159 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,544 beds available representing 77.46% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 30 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change since Oct 19), 319 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-32 from yesterday), and 159 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-7 from yesterday).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Region 8 Police join manhunt for gold shop robber
Myanmar in spotlight as US joins Asean summit
PM backs B100m NYE plan
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket gold shop robbery, Pop star confirmed for Phuket Countdown |:| October 25
Finnair brings Swedish tourists to Phuket
Thai-Australian beauty wins Miss Universe Thailand 2021
Power outage to affect Mai Khao
SHA booking, PCR test refunds confirmed
TCC expects 1-1.5% GDP growth this year
Calls to ban guns on movie sets grow after Baldwin shooting
2,000 Sandbox arrivals test COVID positive branded as fake news
Lisa ‘Blackpink’, Andrea Bocelli to star at Phuket NYE
Incentive offered for foreign investment in property
Hunt continues for gold shop robber, stolen items valued at B8mn
Moderna jabs to arrive Nov 1

 

Phuket community
Finnair brings Swedish tourists to Phuket

As long the international airline industry remains in 'crisis', as officials call it, that l...(Read More)

Phuket’s daily new COVID cases fall below 100

Who is a ..... Non Sandbox arrival from abroad" ??.........(Read More)

Push for Russia, India to be added to quarantine-free list

It appears tourism operators don't care whether tourists from dodgy vaccine countries quarantine...(Read More)

Thai-Australian beauty wins Miss Universe Thailand 2021

Yawn! Wake me up when it's over.......(Read More)

PM backs B100m NYE plan

Well I know where I won't be going on new year's eve! Stupid waste of money but isn't th...(Read More)

Phuket’s daily new COVID cases fall below 100

And still never a word of how many of the positives, hospitalised and dead were vexxinated. Censorsh...(Read More)

Finnair brings Swedish tourists to Phuket

How many of the 'tourists' were those who long term stay most winters- flawed figures as usu...(Read More)

2,000 Sandbox arrivals test COVID positive branded as fake news

Especially if one only reads the headline excerpt in a news feed - of which the above is a prime ex...(Read More)

Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass

Bunch of liars with that 'no more quarantine'. 2D/1N obliged in a SHA hotel is quarantine t...(Read More)

Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass

A lot non to the point information for us who need to get that "Thailand Pass", what is ju...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Thai Residential
Exotic Fishing Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
CBRE Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center

 