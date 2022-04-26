tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 81 new COVID cases, no deaths

Phuket marks 81 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 81 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 26), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 51,677.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 April 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Apr 26, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 7:32pm.

The report marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 23 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported for April at 18 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 111.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 81 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 917, as follows:

  • Apr 20 - 157 new cases
  • Apr 21 - 180 new cases
  • Apr 22 - 149 new cases
  • Apr 23 - 130 new cases
  • Apr 24 - 122 new cases
  • Apr 25 - 98 new cases
  • Apr 26 - 81 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,364 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,817 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

AXA Insurance PCL

According to the report for Apr 26, there are 1,419 people under medical care or supervision, 32 fewer than the 1,451 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 138 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 132 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 25 to 15.

According to the report for Apr 26, there are 14 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 122 ‘Yellow’ patients (-20) and 21 ‘Green’ patients (+1) in care.

A further 66 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-8), and 15 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-10).

The report also marked that of 1,439 hospital beds in total available (-7), 238 were occupied (-37).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Democrat Party reshuffle urged
Plug pulled on diesel cap
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Supporters rally over Patong Bay Hill Hotel 15-day closure || April 26
Power outages to affect Rawai, Sakhu
Russia warns of WWIII ahead of Western summit on arms to Ukraine
TCT wants Thailand Pass scrapped
Patong Bay Hill supporters turn out
Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes
Phuket marks 98 new COVID cases, one death
COVID policy holders crowd compensation claims office
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong party hotel closed 15 days, Dolphin rescued at Nai Yang Beach || April 25
Girl, 9, safe after swimming incident at Similans
Beijing COVID spike prompts mass testing, panic buying
Police motorcyclist gets 1 year, 15 days jail for killing ‘Mor Kratai’
Artificial reef crane collapses off Kalim Beach

 

Phuket community
Plug pulled on diesel cap

Here you have one alternative: The government can get the money easily. Simply scrap ALL future purc...(Read More)

Russia warns of WWIII ahead of Western summit on arms to Ukraine

The one who throw the first punch normally wins ! so what are we waiting for !Russia ? come on all y...(Read More)

Patong Bay Hill supporters turn out

Thai Government has no grip on Patong PEBA Republic. The weaknes of Thai Government is speechless. M...(Read More)

Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes

too bad there'e big money to be made on cig. taxes, not to be missed for a mere 95% improvement....(Read More)

Patong Bay Hill supporters turn out

Rent-a-mob........(Read More)

Fire guts luxury yacht at Yacht Haven

JohnC,good idea ,can you help me! but first pay my insurance please !...(Read More)

Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes

parents,show your kids how it is done !trow away the smoke and be the knight in shining armor for on...(Read More)

Patong Bay Hill supporters turn out

More disgusting displays from greed-master Prab. He seems to have Patong in his pocket- police, offi...(Read More)

Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes

Nicotine is a perfect drug, It get you high when you're low, and calms you when you're agit...(Read More)

Anutin: goverment ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes

Folks who died of 'underlying conditions' would not have done so had they not had Covid. It...(Read More)

 

Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 