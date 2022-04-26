Phuket marks 81 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 81 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 26), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 51,677.

Wednesday 27 April 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Apr 26, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 7:32pm.

The report marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 23 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported for April at 18 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 111.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 81 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 917, as follows:

Apr 20 - 157 new cases

Apr 21 - 180 new cases

Apr 22 - 149 new cases

Apr 23 - 130 new cases

Apr 24 - 122 new cases

Apr 25 - 98 new cases

Apr 26 - 81 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,364 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,817 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 26, there are 1,419 people under medical care or supervision, 32 fewer than the 1,451 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 138 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 132 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 25 to 15.

According to the report for Apr 26, there are 14 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 122 ‘Yellow’ patients (-20) and 21 ‘Green’ patients (+1) in care.

A further 66 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-8), and 15 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-10).

The report also marked that of 1,439 hospital beds in total available (-7), 238 were occupied (-37).