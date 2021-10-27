BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 80 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 26) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 14,940.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 11:11pm, reported three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 115. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 40 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 80 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 763, as follows:

  • Oct 20 - 140 new cases
  • Oct 21 - 126 new cases
  • Oct 22 - 118 new cases
  • Oct 23 - 124 new cases
  • Oct 24 - 92 new cases
  • Oct 25 - 83 new cases
  • Oct 26 - 80 new cases

The current total of 14,940 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 34 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 183 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 1,192 people were under medical care or supervision, 121 fewer than the 1,313 reported the day before.

The report also marked 13,826 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 204 more than the 13,622 reported yesterday.

QSI International School Phuket

The report recorded just eight people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by 16, from 470 to 386.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 5,866 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket decreased from 1,322 to 1,201 (-121 from yesterday) ‒ with the 1,201 beds occupied representing 20.47% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased, from 4,544 to 4,655 (111 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,655 beds available representing 79.53% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 30 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change since Oct 19), 319 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 148 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-11 from yesterday).

