Phuket marks 8 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked eight new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (May 25), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 52,907.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 26 May 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for May 25, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 8:14pm.

Using a new format for the daily report, the report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas. Under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported so far for May at four, and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 117.

Officials marked 20 COVID deaths in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 8 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 126, as follows:

  • May 19 - 29 new cases
  • May 20 - 20 new cases
  • May 21 - 28 new cases
  • May 22 - 11 new cases
  • May 23 - 21 new cases
  • May 24 - 9 new cases
  • May 25 - 8 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

Sinea Phuket

According to the report for May 25, there are 552 people under medical care or supervision, 10 fewer than the 562 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 61people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for May 25, there are 12 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 50 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and did not list ‘Green’ patients at all.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 737 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 62 were occupied (zero change).

