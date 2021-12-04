BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 78 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 78 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 3) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 18,069.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 3, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:54am.

The report marked one new infection among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 137. After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October, officials marked 18 deaths for November.

Meanwhile, the 86 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 700, as follows:

  • Nov 27 - 122 new cases
  • Nov 28 - 133 new cases
  • Nov 29 - 93 new cases
  • Nov 30 - 92 new cases
  • Dec 1 - 96 new cases
  • Dec 2 - 86 new cases
  • Dec 3 - 78 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 36 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 262 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 23 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 3, 1,025 people were under medical care or supervision, eight fewer than the 1,033 reported yesterday.

QSI International School Phuket

The report also marked 17,044 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 87 more than the 16,957 reported yesterday.

The report recorded eight people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by three, from 120 to 123.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Dec 3, there were three ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 76 ‘Yellow’ patients (-15) and 146 ‘Green’ patients (+12).

A further 389 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+5), and 123 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+3), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 3 also marked that of 2,649 hospital beds in total available (+6 from yesterday), 737 were occupied (+5).

