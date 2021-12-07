BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 76 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 76 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 7) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 18,377.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 8 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 7, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:33pm.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and two new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 138.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials have so far marked just one COVID death in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 76 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 558, as follows:

  • Dec 1 - 96 new cases
  • Dec 2 - 86 new cases
  • Dec 3 - 78 new cases
  • Dec 4 - 70 new cases
  • Dec 5 - 86 new cases
  • Dec 6 - 66 new cases
  • Dec 7 - 76 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 36 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 267 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 28 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 7, 928 people were under medical care or supervision, 34 fewer than the 962 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 17,449 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 113 more than the 17,336 reported yesterday.

The report recorded four people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), leaving the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by one, from 110 to 109.

According to the report for Dec 7, there were three ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 83 ‘Yellow’ patients (+3) and 129 ‘Green’ patients (-9).

A further 313 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-53), and 109 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-1), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 7 also marked that of 2,655 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 637 697 were occupied (-60).

Kurt | 08 December 2021 - 11:47:15 

Focus on all Tesco Lotus-, Central Festival-, HomePro-, Super Cheap-, 7Eleven shops staff with testing. That will be more productive than RTP checking more than 3000(?) revenues on alcohol service. Irritating, always that nonse pooling wrong end of the rope what serves no purpose, just make people lauch.

Kurt | 08 December 2021 - 10:08:26 

It seems that Covid-19  airport arriving ritual shows that infections from overseas nihil are. Government should step up efforts to do more to get present domestic infections down. That needs, as figures show, more attention.

 

