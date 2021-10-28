BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 75 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 75 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 27) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 15,015.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 12:35am today, reported four new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and one new infection among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 116. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 41 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 75 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 698, as follows:

  • Oct 21 - 126 new cases
  • Oct 22 - 118 new cases
  • Oct 23 - 124 new cases
  • Oct 24 - 92 new cases
  • Oct 25 - 83 new cases
  • Oct 26 - 80 new cases
  • Oct 27 - 75 new cases

The current total of 15,015 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 35 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 187 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 1,124 people were under medical care or supervision, 68 fewer than the 1,192 reported the day before.

The report also marked 13,973 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 147 more than the 13,826 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 21 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 53, from 386 to 333.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 5,866 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket decreased from 1,201 to 1,118 (-83 from yesterday) ‒ with the 1,118 beds occupied representing 19.06% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased, from 4,655 to 4,748 (+93 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,748 beds available representing 80.94% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 29 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (-1 from yesterday), 319 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 155 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (+7 from yesterday).

