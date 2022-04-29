tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 73 new COVID cases, no deaths

Phuket marks 73 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 73 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 28), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 51,857.

COVID-19Coronavirustransporthealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 29 April 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Apr 28, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 8:41pm.

The report marked four new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and eight new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported for April at 18 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 111.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 73 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 732, as follows:

  • Apr 22 - 149 new cases
  • Apr 23 - 130 new cases
  • Apr 24 - 122 new cases
  • Apr 25 - 98 new cases
  • Apr 26 - 81 new cases
  • Apr 27 - 79 new cases
  • Apr 28 - 73 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,375 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,834 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

According to the report for Apr 28, there are 1,278 people under medical care or supervision, 125 fewer than the 1,403 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 21 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1

The report recorded 99 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 15 to 14.

According to the report for Apr 28, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 103 ‘Yellow’ patients (-14) and 27 ‘Green’ patients (+6) in care.

A further 49 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-9), and 14 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-1).

The report also marked that of 1,441 hospital beds in total available (+3), 209 were occupied (-18).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism Minister presents Patong Bay Hill hotel COVID-prevention award
Tourism fee of B300 set for Q3
China megacity mass-tests, cancels flights after suspected COVID case
Thailand Pass stays, but in ‘faster form’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Health officials to propose end of Thailand Pass, Phuket officials test e-scooters || April 28
DSI chief inspects claims to B50bn Phuket beachfront land
Phuket real estate market shows a heartbeat
EU defies gas ‘blackmail’ as Russia pushes deeper into Ukraine
Phuket road accident blackspots identified
Former boxer caught for stealing bag off Briton in Krabi
Cost to build homes up 5.3%
NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness
Phuket marks 79 new COVID cases, no deaths
Thailand Pass, ATK tests may be scrapped if COVID slows: Anutin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand entry measures to start may 1st, Rush for weed licences || April 27

 

Phuket community
DSI chief inspects claims to B50bn Phuket beachfront land

How many DSI people, of course with army men, went for a look. What is that, that land documents nev...(Read More)

DSI chief inspects claims to B50bn Phuket beachfront land

I have tried to go there to lay on the beach and relax only to be told to go away because it is thei...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

I don't know which countries are 'struggling' to give these electric steps a place. The ...(Read More)

DSI chief inspects claims to B50bn Phuket beachfront land

Pleez, first let's get clear that this is not "pristine" nor in an "undisturbed n...(Read More)

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Wow, reading in 1st & 2nd paragraph about all these high ranking Officials who walk Phuket Airp...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

To be fair, counties all over the world are struggling to decide what laws to apply to these things....(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

Flip-flop, flip-flop flip-flop. That company's scooters never disappeared from the streets of Ph...(Read More)

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Pointless PR. The changes on May 1st are totally insignificant and will not affect international arr...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

So where were the Patong tourists using these dangerous conveyances banned from public usage, and wh...(Read More)

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Gen Supot checks the readiness of Phuket Airport for the large number of tourists to arrive. With le...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket

 