Phuket marks 73 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 73 new local infections on the island yesterday (Aug 23), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 2,725.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 24 August 2021, 09:00AM

A new daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 23) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Sunday (Aug 22). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:25pm last night, also marked one new case of a Phuket Sandbox tourist being confirmed as infected.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 17.

The 73 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island to a new record of 685 in the past seven days, as follows:

Aug 17 - 43 new cases

Aug 18 - 89 new cases

Aug 19 - 129 new cases

Aug 20 - 101 new cases

Aug 21 - 126 new cases

Aug 22 - 124 new cases

Aug 23 - 73 new cases

The current total of 2,725 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 39 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 68 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 1,116 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 25 from the day before.

The report also marked 1,685 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 49 more patients than the 1,636 reported for Thursday.

The report posted last night recorded 83 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 23).

Despite the 83 new suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, the total number of people now currently held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell from 447 on Sunday to 444 reported yesterday (-3).

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 1,358 beds available for COVID patients (+5 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 895 (+25), or 65.91% of the total number of beds, with 463 (-20) hospital beds in Phuket still available.

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 28 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 302 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+2) and 400 were ‘Green’ patients (+13).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Aug 22), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Sunday (Aug 22), as follows: