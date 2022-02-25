BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 698 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 698 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 25), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 30,658.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 February 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for Feb 25, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:04pm.

The report marked 44 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 39 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 34.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 698 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 4,512, as follows:

  • Feb 19 - 549 new cases
  • Feb 20 - 628 new cases
  • Feb 21 - 660 new cases
  • Feb 22 - 648 new cases
  • Feb 23 - 645 new cases
  • Feb 24 - 684 new cases
  • Feb 25 - 698 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,804 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,366 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 25, there are 6,758 people under medical care or supervision, 185 fewer than the 6,943 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 965 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 553 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 512 to 477.

According to the report for Feb 25, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 473 ‘Yellow’ patients (-3) and 61 ‘Green’ patients (-2) in care.

A further 812 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-47), and 477 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-35).

The report also marked that of 3,472 hospital beds in total available (-16), 1840 were occupied (-87).

Ash Ward | 26 February 2022 - 11:15:54 

Still infection numbers go up. But i guess the TAT and don't care.  Govenor Narong has made a new order, but  those in entertainment will not take notice!

 

